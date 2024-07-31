Insect protein is in its infancy in Australia but holds promise as a developing industry, with the last decade seeing an increase in global consumer acceptance of the novel protein. Finding a path through significant commercialisation challenges for the industry has been the focus of Nuffield Scholar Paula-Lee Pownall, who released her report on July 18. Mrs Pownall is a pioneer in Australia’s edible insect industry, having founded WA’s first edible insect farm. From West Coolup, Mrs Pownall and her family processed and manufactured high-protein insects, most notably domestic house crickets and mealworms, for human food and animal supplements. Mrs Pownall’s Nuffield Scholarship was made possible through donations from Nuffield Australia’s West Australian Alumni, supported by the Peel Development Commission, which she said she was extremely grateful for. Her research has found that while insects offer remarkable sustainability benefits and nutritional value, the current market conditions in Australia make it difficult to establish a commercially viable insect-based food industry. The Pownall family paused producing insects in 2023, while Paula researched whether the industry was commercially viable. Her research has identified several key factors contributing to the industry’s limitations, including high production costs, regulatory challenges and consumer hesitation. Despite all these obstacles, her report emphasises the long-term potential of insect-based foods in addressing global food security and sustainability concerns. Travelling to Singapore, India, Qatar, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, Canada and Australia, Mrs Pownall’s research has involved extensive analysis of global food insect farming practices and market trends. “Insects are high in protein with 69 grams of protein per 100 grams, and rich in B vitamins, including B12,” Mrs Pownall said. “You can use 100 per cent of the insects. Insects use less land, water and other resources to grow compared to traditional animal proteins. “However, we need to overcome significant economic and cultural barriers to make this a viable option for Australian consumers and producers.” Paula said many businesses she met with identified cricket production systems needed to increase automation and technology, reduce costs, increase supply and consistency, and develop consistent markets. With the global insect market expected to be worth more than US$6.8 billion by 2032, AgriFutures Australia has also recently released a new five-year plan to accelerate the growth of the emerging Australian industry. The Australian Insect Industry RD&E Plan 2023-2028 will help Australia position itself to capitalise on this incredible commercial opportunity for a sustainable long-term future. The plan identifies insects such as black soldier fly larvae, mealworms and crickets as a highly efficient and sustainable alternative to traditional protein sources for human food and animal feed and are also an excellent organic fertiliser. “While there are opportunities for cricket protein as a sustainable source of nutrition, the industry needs to work closely with government and key stakeholders to not only identify markets, but also develop and build markets for crickets as an alternative protein source to become economically viable,” Mrs Pownall said. “With the right support and innovation, insect-based foods could play a crucial role in Australia’s future food systems.” In the shorter term Mrs Pownall will continue her position on the board of Insect Protein Association of Australia and act in a supporting role to those entering this emerging protein industry. She is also interested in exploring options for insects to be included in skincare and pharmaceuticals, saying the chitin, Vitamin B12 and amino acid breakdown of insect protein will benefit from further research into unlocking its possibilities within this industry. Mrs Pownall encouraged those interested in applying for a Nuffield Scholarship to reach out and explore the options that are available, saying the process has been extremely rewarding.