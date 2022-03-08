The Australian sheepmeat industry’s gross production value has been tipped to hit an all-time high of more than $5 billion by the end of the financial year, driven by record-high prices and rising production.

That’s according to the new March quarter outlook from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences.

Australian sheepmeat exports were forecast to hit a record-high value of $4.4b in 2021-22, with exports expected to continue rising in the medium-term on the back of increased domestic supply and international demand.

Strong demand from the US was driving the trend, with Australian sheepmeat exports to the US between July and November last year 45 per cent higher than the same time in 2020.

“In the United States, meat prices have been rising faster than general price inflation and domestic sheep meat production has been relatively low,” the report said.

“These two factors have been driving up the value of Australia’s sheepmeat exports to the country.”

Lamb and sheep prices were both forecast to hit record highs this financial year.

Lamb saleyard prices were expected to increase 14 per cent to 893¢/kg, while sheep saleyard prices were expected to rise 7 per cent to 648¢/kg.

Camera Icon Australia’s sheepmeat industry is expected to break several records this financial year, according to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Strong export demand from the US was driving the high prices, which were expected to continue rising in 2022-23 according to ABARES.

“If the pace of the global economic recovery is slow, prices are expected to continue increasing until 2023–24, as higher global inflation supports global demand for sheepmeat,” the report said.

“However, over the medium term to 2026–27, domestic lamb and sheep prices will also be influenced by seasonal conditions.

“Although the timing of a dry year is uncertain, the occurrence of drought-like conditions is expected to weigh on saleyard prices in both scenarios.”

Australian sheepmeat production was also tipped to rise this financial year, up 5 per cent to about 690,000 tonnes following a national herd rebuild and increased lamb and sheep slaughter.

Lamb slaughter was expected to rise by 1 per cent to 21m head in 2021–22, while sheep slaughter was expected to rise by 11 per cent to 6 million head.

Camera Icon Sheep at the Peel Feedlot in Mundijong. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

“Slaughter is increasing due to ongoing flock rebuilding, which means more lambs and sheep are available for slaughter than last year,” the report said.

“In 2021–22, the increase in sheepmeat production is expected to lead to higher export volumes, which are forecast to rise by 12 per cent to around 480,000 tonnes.”

In the medium term, increased slaughter was forecast to drive sheepmeat production up to 780,000 tonnes in 2026-27.

Lamb slaughter was expected to be between 21.7m and 22.7m head by 2026–27, while sheep slaughter is expected to be range from 7.2m to 7.9m head.

In New Zealand — which competes for market share in Australia’s largest export markets of China and the US — sheepmeat supply is forecast to ease in the short term, which would likely support global demand for Australian product.

According to the NZ Ministry of Primary Industries, the country’s sheepmeat export volume is forecast to fall in 2021–22 due to lower production, before falling again in 2022–23.