Australia’s biggest sheep station has been snapped up by agribusiness juggernaut Consolidated Pastoral Company four months after Andrew Forrest dumped plans to buy it for a renewable energy project. Rawlinna Station was put on the market with a “walk-in, walk-out” arrangement through Elders last November, with the sale including its massive sheep flock which at its peak reached nearly 80,000 head. It was the first time in its 63-year history the station, located 400km south-east of Kalgoorlie, had been put up for public sale. The property spans more than one million hectares and has been owned by Jumbuck Pastoral Co since the 1960s. CPC chief executive Troy Setter confirmed the station would remain a large-scale sheep and wool operation, marking the company’s first Australian foray into sheep production since the 1990s. Existing employees will be offered roles with CPC, he said. “It’s not everyday that a large-scale, high-quality sheep station comes on the market,” Mr Setter said. “Rawlinna has never before been sold, but we believe now is a good time to invest in Australia’s sheep and wool industry. “It represents an opportunity for us to re-enter the Australian sheep production space at scale and accelerate our ambition of building-out a quality diversified agricultural portfolio by both geography and production type.” The MacLachlan family, who owns Jumbuck Pastoral, founded Rawlinna in 1962 after grazier Hugh MacLachlan observed the land during a trip from South Australia to Perth on the Indian Pacific. Elders confirmed the CPC had entered into a sale and purchase agreement for an undisclosed sum, but the deal hinges on approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board. The WA Government will also need to approve the transfer of the pastoral lease. Elders executive general manager Tim Russo said the sale attracted global attention, with offers from both private and corporate investors from across Australia and the world. “Whilst the divestment of Rawlinna constitutes a significant sale, in the context of (Jumbuck’s) overall portfolio, this is merely a refinement to better align the asset base with Jumbuck’s strategy moving into the future,” he said. Jumbuck Pastoral chair Jock MacLachlan said the station was important to the family’s history. “We are delighted that it will be passed to a custodian the calibre of CPC, with a strong record of sustained investment in our industry and whose owner takes a multigenerational view,” Mr MacLachlan said. CPC owns nine station aggregations in Australia and two feedlots in Indonesia, with 300,000 head of cattle, 45,000 goats and producing crops across more than 3.2 million hectares of land. The company’s major shareholder, UK investor Guy Hands, bought CPC for more than $500m in 2020 and has a keen interest in sheep, running one of the biggest sheep flocks in the UK until recently. Rawlinna will become CPC’s second WA investment, after acquiring Carlton Hill Station near Kununurra in 1992. Mining billionaire Mr Forrest withdrew his bid to buy Rawlinna and turn it into a green energy hub through his Fortescue Future Industries arm in November, citing “extended delays” in ministerial approvals.