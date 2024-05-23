The Bee Industry Council of WA’s inaugural Honey Gala is shaping up to be a celebration of the dizzyingly diverse array of varieties found across the State.

The Honey Gala will be held on June 14 at the Fremantle Esplanade ballroom, which organisers say will be transformed into a “sweet haven of WA produce”.

BICWA chair Melanie Tolich said the event would delight food and honey lovers with its showcase of varieties including jarrah, marri, blackbutt, powderbark and yate.

“The flavour profiles of WA honey vary greatly across the regions of our expansive State and are all unique,” she said.

“We wanted to create an opportunity for people to taste them and discover their favourite while enjoying a great night of networking and entertainment.”

In WA, most nectar is sourced from the State’s wide range of eucalypt forests.

The State is renowned for its iconic monofloral honeys with high antioxidants, which are highly sought after for their therapeutic benefits.

Tickets are available via aaaconferenceperth.com.au/wa-honey-gala/.