Commercial and hobby beekeepers are being urged to join a national survey to safeguard from the varroa mite as efforts turn to managing, instead of eradicating, the “world’s deadliest bee parasite”. The colony loss survey is open to all beekeepers — including those free of the pest — to measure and manage the effects of one of the most damaging honey bee pests in the world. The survey has been created by Australian National University in response to the varroa mite becoming established in New South Wales and a detection last year in Victoria. ANU project manager Michael Holmes said the survey would gather vital data on bee deaths, beekeeping practices, and the cost of different management strategies. The varroa mite reached Australian shores in 2022, and quickly took hold in NSW. The outbreak triggered the biggest multi-agency plant biosecurity response in Australian history, at a cost of $132 million, with an estimated 30,000 hives destroyed in the first year. But efforts turned from eradication to management within a year as authorities deemed the pest’s spread inevitable. Dr Holmes said the impact had been devastating for beekeepers in NSW and Victoria. “It’s going to be a lot harder for (beekeepers) to provide these pollination services, it’s going to be more expensive for them to operate their businesses,” Dr Holmes said. “That’s going to have flow-on effects all the way through to the price of groceries.” Surveillance was happening at ports across the country and those biosecurity measures would not stop, Dr Holmes said. “The main problem is that varroa spreads viruses, and it’s the viruses that are really dangerous to the bees,” he said. “We want to stop more mites coming in that could be carrying viruses we don’t have here yet. “In other parts of the world including the US, where varroa has been for a while, beekeepers can lose up to 50 per cent of their hives a year to varroa and varroa-related issues.” Australia also has among the highest numbers of feral bee populations anywhere in the world — a population that is under threat. Australian Honey Bee Industry Council chief executive Danny Le Feuvre said the national survey would show beekeepers how others were managing varroa. Its results would be “crucial” for decision-making by governments and industry on managing the pest, he said. As well as asking about domestic beehives, the survey also asks respondents to point out any changes in recent behaviour in the feral bee population. “The feral population is highly at risk of potentially being wiped out,” Dr Holmes said. The scourge could have started with the illegal importation of live bees, but the insects could also have hitched a ride on cargo.