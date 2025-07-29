Cunderdin’s transaction agency operated by Bendigo Bank will close this year as part of a nationwide reduction in agency services. The Wheatbelt agency — which provides limited banking services through the Cunderdin Farmers Co-operative — was the only WA location among 28 outlets nationally scheduled to close in October. Outlets in New South Wales, Queensland, and South Australia are also on the closure list. The closure has been labelled a significant blow to the local community, who will now have to make a 120km round trip to access banking services in York or Northam. The agency was established in 1993 after the town’s Westpac branch was closed and has since provided the community with essential services such as cash withdrawals, floats for the local football club, and general banking. Bendigo Bank chief customer officer for consumer banking, Taso Coroli, said the agency model was being phased out due to “decreasing customer use.” Established 30 years ago, the model allowed limited banking services via third parties in areas where customer demand was insufficient to sustain a full branch. “To preserve what makes our bank unique, we must prioritise our investments across both physical and digital channels to continue meeting the changing needs and growing expectations of our 2.7 million customers,” Mr Coroli said. He added that affected customers would be connected with their closest alternate service. The Bendigo Bank brand did not sign the two-year regional bank branch moratorium confirmed by Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers in February, following a Senate inquiry into the closure of regional banks that began earlier this year.