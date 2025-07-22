WA’s first hay run to South Australia will break records when it departs from a Nullarbor station on Friday, on a mission to give reprieve to drought-stricken farmers. The powerful grassroots effort driven by Farmers Across Borders and Need for Feed will result in both organisations’ biggest interstate convoy to date, involving 80 road trains and bringing together hundreds of volunteers, donors, and drivers from across the country. Since establishing in 2019, FAB has delivered 15,000 bales of hay across New South Wales, Queensland and WA to those in need — making this run of 6000 bales a mammoth effort for the volunteer-run organisation. Among those lending a helping hand is Wheatbelt truckie Roley Pearce, who said the more than 1,300-kilometre journey to assist roughly 400 South Australian farming families was an inspiring effort. Mr Pearce has been involved with FAB since its first ever run in 2019, when 16 road trains made a 2,800km journey to Cobar, NSW. “It’s a good charity and it’s a damn good feeling when you’re driving down the road and you can see all the trucks and know that it’s going to be for a good cause,” he said. “It’s very, very satisfying.” Fraser Range Station will host the Herculean group on July 25 before they make the trek across the Nullarbor in a 5km-long convoy, arriving in Wudinna as early as the next day. More than 6000 bales of hay will then be directed to the drop off locations organised by partner Need for Feed, where they will help sustain more than 450,000 livestock. The SA hay run is more than double the size of FAB’s Australia Day run record in 2020, where 20 trucks delivered 2000 tonnes of feed to 60 stations across Gascoyne and Murchison. The owner of Mobile Hay Stackers in Beverley said seeing the result of their efforts was what drove him to continue volunteering. “Seeing the people that it is going to is nothing short of overwhelming, I can tell you,” he said. Mr Pearce took up the role of Farmers Across Borders vice-president earlier this year and is responsible for the truck co-ordination on the SA run. He stepped away from his business more than a month ago to devote himself fully to the cause, a commitment he credits being possible to his wife, Barb, and daughter, Jules Laird — who have run the business in his absence. “I’ve spent the last three weeks away from my business doing what we’re doing . . . it’s been a challenge to coordinate it all, but we’re getting there,” he said. Mr Pearce intends to drive a support vehicle and fire unit in the middle of the pack, while his daughter and son-in-law, Angus, will join him in their respective road trains. Need for Feed’s truckies made their way from the Eastern States on July 19 and have spent the week loading up the WA-sourced hay alongside locals, a collective effort Mr Pearce said made him feel “quite proud”. The 75-year-old said he did not intend to stop volunteering or working anytime soon. “I keep forgetting my age, and I sort of get into trouble every now and then about slowing down but what else am I going to do?” he said. “I enjoy what I’m doing, so I’ll stick with doing it.” Transport costs for the run were covered by the South Australian government, while the hay was sourced from multiple locations across WA and funded by Need for Feed. FAB president Sam Starcevich said the organisation was “incredibly proud” to work alongside Need for Feed on the “historic convoy”. “Together, we’re not just delivering hay, we’re delivering hope.” “Every sponsorship is a direct investment in rural resilience.” Truck sponsorships can still be made by contacting Farmers Across Borders via email at farmersacrossborders@gmail.com.