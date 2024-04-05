While enjoying the thrills and spills of the Harvey Dickson Easter Rodeo and country music festival at the weekend, Countryman reporter Bob Garnant got the scoop on what Boyup Brook locals thought of American superstar Beyonce’s new country album. Known for moving the needle across genres, Beyonce’s solo career began in 2006 with performances of gospel, soul, blues, R&B, pop and psychedelic rock. Her new album Cowboy Carter has wowed the critics, who have described it as “a little bit country and a whole lot more”. Beyonce’s eighth solo album, Cowboy Carter boasts guest appearances from Nashville legends including Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Linda Martell. “I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound,” Beyonce wrote on Instagram. “I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop.” She has been labelled the first black female artist to ever top the US country music chart. So, how did the Boyup Brook crowd receive Queen B’s latest LP? The feeling was mostly negative to the US chart-topping single Texas Hold ‘Em, released on February 11 at Super Bowl LVIII. But further review of the entire album — released on Friday, March 30 — evidently requires more time for opinions to form. Surprisingly, country music promoter and host of the annual Harvey Dickson Easter Rodeo, Mark Kestel, asked, “who is Beyonce”? Mr Kestel, who runs Double Barrel Entertainment with wife Jo, said he didn’t give Beyonce a hoot, while a Texas-born rodeo competitor said she “was no Merle Haggard” (a US country music legend). Broome-based rodeo competitor and musician Leith Barnes, however, was full of praise. “I am proud that Beyonce is representing her culture and versatility as an artist,” the 40-year-old said. Mr Barnes, a Jabirr Jabirr man and the father of three boys, sings traditional country music but said he was keen to listen to the full album soon. “Rodeo and country music bring excitement with an adrenalin rush, and create great friendships along the way — they inspire our young ones,” he said.