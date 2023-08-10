Fourth-generation grazier Bron Christensen has been appointed chief executive of the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association, becoming the fifth person to take on the role in 10 years. Hailing from Theodore, Central Queensland, Ms Christensen brings more than 25 years’ experience across a range of industries including beef, cotton, irrigation and rural health. She replaces outgoing CEO Mick Sheehy, who is retiring to Victoria after two years in the role. KPCA chair Jak Andrews said Ms Christensen’s leadership would “continue to build on the outstanding contribution” of Mr Sheehy. “She brings extensive experience in leadership and project management for the betterment of the Australian agricultural industry,” Mr Andrews said. “We are confident that her can-do attitude and outcome focus will enable the KPCA to continue to grow in the support we provide to our members.” Ms Christensen’s previous roles include executive officer of The Leucaena Network, secretariat for the North Australia Beef Research Council, company secretary for Theodore Water Pty Ltd, and regional manager and myBMP auditor for Cotton Australia. She has also served as chair of the National Farmers Federation’s Farm Business and Economics committee, director of the Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service, and as a member of AgForce’s Ag Business committee. Ms Christensen returned to Theodore in 2001 after purchasing the Tatiara beef breeding and Tarome Charolais and Charbrays seedstock enterprises, which she runs with her husband. She will start the new role on a part time basis in September before progressing to full time in January. Mr Sheehy — the former manager of Walhallow station in the Northern Territory for the Heytesbury Pastoral Group, and of Ethel Creek Station in the Pilbara for BHP — was appointed KPCA chief executive in 2021. He replaced former Liberal MP Luke Simpkins — who departed after just eight months in the role — and has previously cited health issues affecting his ability to meet the demands of the job. Mr Simpkins replaced Emma White, who was appointed in 2017 after the resignation of Catherine Marriott OAM, who held the position from 2015. “Under Mr Sheehy’s leadership, the KPCA has strengthened its support for the Kimberley and Pilbara cattle industry by increasing the capabilities of the organisation and advocating strongly for our members and the northern cattle industry,” Mr Andrews said. “Mick has been a massive supporter of the KPCA’s Aboriginal Pastoral Academy, staff recruitment, producer engagement and strengthening industry events such as our annual conference and the Livestock Handling Cup.”