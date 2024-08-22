Paddock-to-table value adding of WA produce can be achieved in myriad ways — one of which is building partnerships within supply chains. One company is doing its part in bringing together the paddock-to-pint value chain by developing WA’s first independent craft-malting facility. Mallokup Malt was built in 2022 by Capel locals Scott Butson and Greg Norton, who recognised there was a gap in WA’s craft-beer industry supply chain. The journey began in 2018 and has included a two-year approval process with the Shire of Capel, followed by a further building period of two years. The million-dollar facility includes a 12 tonne saladin malting system which steeps, germinates and kilns grain on site, preparing it for the brewing, distilling or baking process. Mallokup Malt co-owner Mr Butson said the malting system was fabricated and built on site following extensive research into facilities in China, the US and Germany. “East Coast maltsters Voyager Craft Malts also helped guide us through the building process,” he said. “There are a lot of complexities with creating a facility like this, so having their advice with some of the unknowns really helped.” Mallokup Malt is now 16 months into production and is starting to supply a growing number of local craft brewers, distillers and bakers with fresh, WA grown, single-origin malt. “We are producing up to 12 tonnes of malt a week and make malt fresh to order,” Mr Butson said. “Both brewers and consumers are starting to recognise the importance of sustainable, low food mile malt in the craft-brewing process and the unique flavours and characteristics single-origin craft malts create. “We are starting to see more interest in some of our specialty malts, which include Biscuit, Amber, Light and Dark Chocolate Roasted malts, and crystal malts. “There is also growing interest in our malts within the home-brewing market.” Mallokup Malt also produces single-origin lines of barley and wheat-base malts, including Chit, German Pilsner, Pale Ale, Vienna and Munich. The company is working on producing Fresh Wort Kits for use by home brewers, which will significantly cut out brewing time and costs, while allowing home brewers to produce their own distinct flavours. Mr Butson said home brewing was an interesting segment of the malt market and one they wanted to pursue, to help with value adding in their business and support homebrewers. He said a key part of what Mallokup Malt did was partnering with WA grain producers and linking them with end users to produce specialty lines of malt. These partnerships meant they were able to provide a true traceability story for their malt customers who wanted to connect with growers to help tell the story of provenance of the products they produce. Unlike commercial maltsters who use mostly new-world, high-yielding variety grains which come from a variety of locations, Mallokup Malt only uses smaller amounts of single-origin grain which can include heritage grains that produce a variety of flavours. WA grain growers interested in planting malting varieties that have been superseded may now have options through Mallokup Malt to value add this product. “At the moment we are seeing significant interest in a variety of heritage WA grains for different, bolder and sweeter flavours,” Mr Butson said. The interest has sparked a breeding program in partnership with Mallokup Malt and one of its grain producers. Mr Butson said interest from brewers in using different, older-malting grain varieties – which provide the unique flavours and qualities craft beer drinkers want – was providing opportunities for WA grain growers. “Producing specialty malts creates demand for varieties of grain that are focused on flavour,” he said. Each bag of Mallokup Malt has a certificate of analysis which shows full paddock traceability data, grain variety and full malt specifications. All malt lab work is done on site where the certificate of analysis is created, and brewers are then able to match the batch ID on the Mallokup Malt website to get full specifications for brewing. Mr Butson said the different characteristics of using fresh malt was something many WA craft brewers were now starting to appreciate after not having this option in WA for a long time. “Local brewers appreciate the ability to ring and speak directly with me about how the malt is performing during the brewing process,” Mr Butson said. “Many WA craft brewers using our malt are recognising they are hitting their numbers in the brewing process, creating significant cost benefits. “While locally produced malt is more expensive than commercial malt there are consistent cost benefits due to its higher quality and freshness.” Mr Butson said while the cost of living was impacting some sections of the craft brewing and distilling industry, its long-term future was positive.