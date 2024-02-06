Farmers are calling for heads to roll over the “scandalous” handling of the MV Bahijah debacle, after the Federal regulator rejected a bid to re-export thousands of sheep and cattle stranded off the coast of WA. More than 15,000 animals have been stuck on the vessel since the first week of the year when it sailed for the Middle East, before being ordered back amid concerns about Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea. But the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries on Monday rejected exporter Bassem Dabbah’s application to send the consignment back to Israel via the Cape of Good Hope — a trip of about 33 days. The decision came more than a week after the ship arrived back in Fremantle, with DAFF stating the department was not satisfied the transport arrangements were “appropriate” to ensure the animals’ health and welfare. WA farm leaders have blasted the department over the time taken to process the application, with Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Tony Seabrook calling the delay “absolutely unreasonable”. “The handling of this is an absolute scandal and someone needs to be held responsible. This is bloody chaotic,” Mr Seabrook told Countryman on Tuesday. “They knew the ship was coming back here weeks ago; how come it’s taken this long to make a decision? “It’s costing the people who own these sheep a huge amount of money, but those in charge of making the decisions bear no financial penalty for what they’re doing.” Mr Seabrook stopped short of calling for Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to stand down, as some industry leaders have demanded, but said the bureaucrats responsible must be held accountable. “Murray Watt does not have immediate oversight over this issue, but he does have oversight over his department,” he said. “I think the minister needs to have a very serious discussion with the people within his department.” WAFarmers president John Hassell echoed Mr Seabrook’s comments. “The exporters had to put a contingency plan in place, and that plan was thwarted by the department by asking the vessel to come back to Australia,” Mr Hassell said. “I think from that point on, that then becomes the responsibility of the department, but they are washing their hands of it and I think that is absolutely rotten. “The department has made an egregious mistake here and they need to be held to account for it.” ANIMALS IN LIMBO Several hundred cattle were removed from the vessel on Saturday at the exporter’s request, in a bid to reduce stocking density. But the fate of the remaining animals — about 14,000 sheep and 2000 cattle — was still up in the air when Countryman went to print on Tuesday afternoon. Mr Hassell had backed the proposal to re-export the animals but said there was now no option but to unload them. “I think any reasonable person doesn’t want them sitting there doing nothing,” he said. “It’s not a good look for anybody. We’re all concerned about animal welfare, even though there are no animal welfare issues. The livestock are in good nick and are content.” With registered export facilities in Perth “all full”, Mr Hassell said relocating the animals would be no easy task and the Federal Government should bear the full cost. “The cattle have some (facilities) to go to, but the sheep don’t at the moment. The trucking has to be organised, the whole lot. It’s a pretty rotten situation,” he said. DAFF did not respond to Countryman’s enquiries but instead pointed to a press release stating the next decision on what to do with the livestock was “for the exporter to make”. “A range of options remain available to the exporter, and the department stands ready to assess any future application submitted by the exporter,” the statement read. Senator Watt said Australians expected a “swift outcome”. “I encourage members of the WA meat processing supply chain to assist with the handling of these animals, which are prime Australian produce,” he said. “This was a very complex decision, based upon the plan submitted by the exporter, that had to balance export legislation, animal welfare considerations and the requirements of our international trading partners.”