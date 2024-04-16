The Calingiri Hockey Club is one of the lucky grain growing community groups to receive funding from CBH as part of the 2024 February round of the Grass Roots Community Grants Program. The club, formed in 1932, will use the funding to build a storage shed and double the size of the current dugout so all players can adequately rest during breaks and can store their equipment away from the weather. Club secretary Abbey Waters said the club was excited to see the project “come to life.” “This project is vital for our players to have somewhere to rest during game breaks, out of the weather, and to securely store their equipment so our changerooms can be used as designed,” she said. “Enhancing both the functionality and aesthetics of our facilities creates a sense of pride within the club which inadvertently extends to our town and community. “It is great to see our small hockey club achieve something of this scale; it is testament to the dedication and hard-work of the committee.” CBH chief stakeholder relations, sustainability and strategy officer Brianna Peake said the program continued to support the unique needs of WA growers’ local communities and the important role regional volunteers played. “This year, we’re celebrating 10 years of Grass Roots Community Grants, which has awarded a total of $2.96 million in grants to 927 community events and projects across regional Western Australia,” she said. “CBH is proud to support community groups to bring to life these essential events and small-scale infrastructure projects, which are vital to grain growing communities.” There were 37 other community groups that were successful recipients of the February funding round, including the Ballidu Progress Group, the Boyup Brook Golf Club, Lake King Primary School and the Wongan Arts Society. The next funding round will open on August 1. Potential applicants can find further information on the CBH website.