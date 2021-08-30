A camera trap network targeting feral pigs and wild dogs will be up and running in WA by the end of the year.

From next month, at least 90 cameras will be set up across the districts of Northampton, Chapman Valley, the City of Greater Geraldton, Morawa, Perenjori, Dalwallinu, Koorda, Irwin, Mingenew, Three Springs, Carnamah, Coorow, Dandaragan and Moora.

The two-year project aims to help land managers detect the pests and get on top of them before they can cause further damage, with a range of Recognised Biosecurity Groups tasked with carrying out monitoring and control activities.

It is being jointly funded by the State and Federal governments, which have contributed $133,800 and $445,800 respectively.

“The northern agriculture zone is an area where wild dogs are becoming an increasing issue and where feral pig populations are established, but also increasing in their abundance and distribution,” a Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development spokeswoman said.

“This project collaborates with the Northern Biosecurity Group, Central Wheatbelt Biosecurity Association, and Midlands Biosecurity Group, which are focused on delivering community-led management programs for both wild dogs and feral pigs.”

The spokeswoman said both DPIRD and the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions would contribute in-kind support via staff time as well as expertise and advice.

“A minimum of 90 camera traps will be established across these areas and it is likely that the collaborating RBGs will also be contributing additional cameras to the network,” she said.

“Installation of the cameras in the field will begin in September 2021, with the entire network being operational by December 2021.”

The Federal Government’s contribution is part a $5 million funding package to help land managers, the community and industry better manage established pest animals and weeds, with 11 projects across Australia.

That package in turn is part of the Federal Government’s $30.3 million Established Pest Animals and Weeds Management Pipeline Program.