WA growers have once again showed their support for local charities through CBH’s forfeited grain donation program, this year giving $340,000 worth of donations to groups such as the Wheatbelt and Beyond Youth Mentoring group and Farmers Across Borders. The Harvest Mass Management Scheme, which has been running for more than 12 years, has allocated donations to nine charities that cover a range of causes, including helping growers affected by drought and providing mental health initiatives. CBH chair Simon Stead said the donations would allow elected charities to continue important work in WA’s grain growing communities. “It’s wonderful to see that since 2012, $3 million has been donated to a range of charitable organisations, who do important work to support our regional communities,” Mr Stead said. “The HMMS has proven to be an effective deterrent to the overloading of grain trucks during harvest, addressing safety concerns and promoting responsible practices. Simultaneously, the scheme allows growers to give back to their communities.” The Wheatbelt and Beyond Youth Mentoring group, which works towards empowering and improving rural upbringing, received $25,000 from the scheme. CBH employee Jade Wallwork nominated the group. “This is close to home for me as I grew up in Corrigin and I’m passionate about the importance of young people having strong role models to provide advice and a sense of connection. This is particularly important when they are living in isolated communities,” Ms Wallwork said. “I have been involved with the charity since 2023 and it has been an extremely rewarding and fulfilling experience to develop a relationship with my mentor over the past year and we have been able to bond over a shared experience of growing up in the Wheatbelt.” Farmers Across Borders received $35,000 to assist with costs associated with baling and delivering donated livestock fodder. Farmers Across Borders chair Sam Starcevich said being nominated for the donation was an “absolute honour.” “This is practical and a very real way they can show their support to WA farmers and pastoralists,” Ms Starcevich said. “The funds will make a big impact and be used to assist in the costs associated with baling and fuel needed with delivering donated livestock fodder.”