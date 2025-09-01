Industrial action at CBH Group’s biggest grain export terminal has reached fever pitch, with the co-operative initiating a lockout of all employees covered by a proposed enterprise bargaining agreement “until further notice”. CBH Group chief people officer Jacky Connolly said the grain handler had made the “difficult decision” to lock out all employees covered under the proposed MUA and ETU enterprise agreement at Kwinana Grain Terminal. CBH was notified of rolling 24-hour work stoppages by Maritime Union of Australia and Electrical Trades Union employees at the Kwinana Terminal on August 25. The lockout is effective from 5.30am, September 1, and will remain in place until further notice from CBH. “We acknowledge this is a significant step, particularly for those directly affected,” Ms Connolly said. The lockout follows five weeks of ongoing industrial actions from MUA and ETU members and notification about rolling 24-hour work stoppages from September 1 to September 6. The rolling work strike will run from September 1 to September 6 and coincides with a planned annual shutdown of the terminal for critical maintenance. Ms Connolly said the grain handler had also received more than 60 notifications of industrial actions from the two unions that involved partial work bans and work stoppages. “These have included extended delays in unloading rail wagons, disruptions to shipping activities, and bans on essential maintenance and safety works,” she said. “Some bans are indefinite, while others have lasted up to 31 days. “In response, CBH has put in place measures to maintain safe and reliable operations and to ensure critical maintenance, including the annual shutdown, can proceed as planned.” Countryman understands union members have resorted to the week-long strike after their pay was docked by 90 per cent following industrial actions that began on August 24. Business impacts to CBH have so far been minimised according to the grain handling giant, but the ongoing industrial action has created an environment of uncertainty around operations at Kwinana and has negatively impacted the co-operative. Striking workers are seeking a wage increase to cover the cost of living increase in the past three years, updated shift loading for night shifts and weekends, correct pay for public holiday work, access to training and qualifications and job grading. “We respect employees’ rights to take protected industrial action,” Ms Connolly said. “However, we must also ensure that our operations can continue safely and sustainably for the benefit of Western Australian agriculture and the broader community.” Ms Connolly said CBH has been negotiating a new enterprise bargaining agreement in good faith over the past five months, participating in 11 formal bargaining meets with employees and unions to reach an agreement that works for all parties. “At our most recent meeting on 20 August, CBH increased its wage offer to 2.5 per cent per annum over three years, with additional pay for night shifts and rotating shifts,” she said. “Since then, the unions have maintained their demand for a 6 per cent increase per year over three years and approximately 70 additional claims.” The next bargaining meeting is scheduled for September 3, with Ms Connolly hoping for a “fair and sustainable resolution”. “We understand the impact that this situation has on our employees, their families, and the broader community,” she said. “Our priority remains to reach a reasonable and sustainable agreement as soon as possible. “CBH is committed to continued dialogue and fair negotiation to resolve this matter and ensure the ongoing strength of our operations and the Western Australian grain industry.” The MUA has been contacted for comment.