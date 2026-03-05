CBH on the hunt for five new councillors

If you’ve ever wanted to help shape the future of the WA grain industry, opportunity knocks with five positions on CBH Group’s Growers’ Advisory Council now available to WA grain growers due to the expiry of terms of sitting councillors. Clayton South — who runs CJ South and Co, his family farm in Wagin — was recently re-appointed as chair and Reece Curwen from South Stirling steps into the role of deputy chair, taking over from Tarnya Fraser. Two of the five new positions available are in Districts 3 and 5, as well as one position from any district. CBH chair Simon Stead congratulated the leaders on their appointment and encouraged growers from across all districts to apply and said being on the council was one of the most important ways growers directly shape the future of the co-operative. “By joining the council, growers can provide input on strategic issues, share first-hand insights, and help inform CBH’s decision-making,” he said.“It’s also a unique opportunity for growers to gain a deeper understanding of how the co-operative operates, and how decisions are made.” CBH is Australia’s largest co-operative, owned and controlled by more than 3500 West Australian grain-growing businesses, and a leader in the Australian grain industry. The GAC comprises 16 grower members appointed for a single four-year term, with representation across CBH’s five electoral districts. Councillors meet in person four times a year and engage with CBH management at forums and events throughout the year. Applications close Sunday, March 22, 2026, for more information visit cbhgroup.co/GAC