The CBH Group has welcomed aerial spraying requirement exemptions which it says will make it easier for growers to cover more land when spraying pesticides. The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification System recently made exemptions to its Principle 2.6.2, which previously prohibited ISCC-certified growers from aerially applying some pesticides, including herbicides and fungicides, within 500m of all water bodies. After discussions between CBH and the ISCC, farm dams and salt lakes of low ecological value have now been made exempt from this requirement. In a letter to WA growers, CBH Group chief marketing and trade officer Paul Smith said CBH had had WA growers’ best interest in mind when working with the ISCC. “We welcome the ISCC’s decision to grant WA growers this exemption, which recognises WA’s unique farming conditions,” he said. “For several months, CBH has been advocating on behalf of West Australian growers for changes to ISCC requirements related to the aerial application of pesticides.” Mr Smith thanked UWA associate professor Nik Callow and professional Matthew Hipsey for their compiled reports on WA farm systems. The ISCC is a voluntary sustainability framework farmers can comply with to receive a sustainable business certification. While the ISCC is not mandatory, having official sustainability certification is needed to trade with overseas markets, such as Europe. Mr Smith said while exemptions had been made, it was important for growers to comply with rules still currently in place. “Growers who choose to participate in the ISCC program are still required to maintain a 500m buffer zone for all other waterbodies and to maintain adherence to Australian chemical label directions,” he said. “Under the ISCC, a water body is considered any significant and distinct mass of water, such as a freshwater lake, river, pond or creek (with water present at time of application).” Mr Smith said CBH would continue to negotiate further possible exemptions to rules around aerial spraying in WA.