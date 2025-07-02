Lamb and mutton markets eased nationally during the last 10 days, with lamb prices falling about 50¢ and mutton down 30–60¢ across most States. WA remained relatively firm, supported by tight local supply. Processing constraints, particularly in lamb, are expected to persist into the new season, while mutton availability remains limited due to ongoing lambing. July is historically a low-supply month, and several major processors have started annual maintenance shutdowns. This may reduce short-term demand and create marketing windows for producers supplying still-operating plants. National lamb processing is up year-on-year, with 32.9 million head processed so far in 2025 compared to 31.7m in 2024, led by Victoria, WA and NSW. Despite a lower forecast for new-season lamb numbers, demand from feeders and processors remains strong with Eastern States actively looking to secure lambs for September and October. Airfreight lamb demand is holding though ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pose export risks. Breeding ewe interest is also expected to rise in the coming weeks. WA prices are trailing the Eastern States. WA trade lambs sit at 864¢/kg cwt versus 1048¢ in NSW. Mutton in WA is at 574¢/kg cwt, below national averages. Current indicative prices: Store lambs are trading at $3.80-$4.10/kg lwt, trade lambs are firm at $9.20/kg cwt, and airfreight lambs have lifted to $8.50/kg cwt. Mutton has softened to $6/kg cwt. Agora Livestock is launching a new independent forward pricing tool, Base Plus, offering guaranteed minimum prices and upside participation for feeder lambs up to nine months out. This allows producers to manage price risk similar to grain hedging strategies. Contact the Agora’s Trade Desk on 1300 812 345 for further info. In-depth bids and offers: For live bids, offers and tailored commentary — covering processors, feedlots, exporters and restockers — contact Dean Hubbard at 0428 697 880. Alternatively, download the Agora Livestock app for full access to live pricing and markets via a free trial. For further assistance: call 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.