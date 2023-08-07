The Cook Government has been accused of vastly underestimating the impact of banning WA’s live sheep trade and of shedding “crocodile tears” in its scathing submission to Federal Labor.

In its most strongly-worded defence of the industry so far, the State Government warned Anthony Albanese his plan to end the trade would cost WA’s Agriculture industry $123 million a year and put nearly 400 people out of work.

The submission also flagged the need to compensate farmers if the phase-out goes ahead and demanded a “long transition.”

“There is a significant risk to Western Australian farming systems from the transition out of the live export of sheep, particularly if the transition does not allow sufficient time or resources,” it said.

“On modelling of only a 15 per cent drop in the size of the WA sheep flock as a result of the ending of live exports, the cost to the agricultural industry without a reallocation of land asset to cereal cropping would be in the order of $123m annually.

“This modelling also shows an overall reduction of potentially 387 jobs across the supply chain, which would have negative flow-on impacts across WA regional communities.”

Also highlighted was the “devastating impact” the ban would have on the State’s broader Merino wool industry.

“In the absence of increased support to the processing capacity and development of export markets for meat and wool, the size of the WA sheep flock may drastically reduce as farmers switch from mixed-enterprise systems to solely broadacre cropping,” the submission stated.

WA Premier Roger Cook and Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis have repeatedly voiced their support for the embattled industry, saying recent measures to improve animal welfare were sufficient and vowing to “fight for the best possible outcome for WA sheep producers”.

But the Opposition this week labelled the Cook Government’s call for a long transition period proof it had given up on putting pressure on Federal Labor.

Liberal MLC Steve Martin said it made “a mockery” of the Cook Government’s promise to “stand up for WA”.

“The best deal for WA farmers is to keep this well-regulated and profitable industry alive, not haggle with Canberra over the scraps thrown our way in a so-called transition package,” he said.

“WA farmers want a future, not a one-off handout that will fade quickly and leave them to pick up the pieces.”

O’Connor MP Rick Wilson said the submission showed WA Labor was “continuing its crocodile tears strategy on the issue”.

Camera Icon Liberal MP Rick Wilson. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

He added that the Government’s estimates of the potential impact of a ban were “significantly lower” that what he had been hearing on the ground.

“The figure they should be quoting is at least 3500 (jobs) — because it’s at least 3500 regional workers and their families that stand to be devastated, mostly in my electorate,” Mr Wilson said.

“That doesn’t include the wider ramifications either.”

He also accused the Government of being disingenuous in its submission by feigning a tough defence of the trade.

“WA Labor must have said to their Federal counterparts… ‘we’ll play down the impacts, and you can kick the can down the road while uncertainty and lack of confidence crushes the industry’,” Mr Wilson said.

“The silence from most Federal WA Labor MPs has been incredibly disappointing.”

Mr Cook said his Government had been “clear from the start” that “new animal welfare measures now in place are working and are appropriate”.

“Our submission makes it clear that if a phase-out goes ahead, then significant support for our farmers in the transition is absolutely necessary, including a reasonable time frame,” he said.

“We will continue to advocate for the best possible deal for WA farmers, to make sure our important agricultural industries remain strong into the future.”

Camera Icon WA Premier Roger Cook. Credit: Justin Benson-Cooper / The West Australian

WA’s demands for a detailed plan to end live sheep exports causes a major dilemma for Mr Albanese.

At the 2022 Federal election, WA delivered Mr Albanese a majority government.

Key Liberal seats, Swan, Tangney, Hasluck and Pearce all turned Labor in a crucial result for Mr Albanese.

At the next Federal election, scheduled for 2025, Mr Albanese will again turn to WA to keep him in the Lodge.

Ms Jarvis said the sheep industry played “such an important role”, supporting jobs, businesses and communities throughout regional WA.

“Ending the live trade without a proper plan will have serious ramifications for our farmers and our regions,” she said.

“The sheep industry will need a clear transition plan and major financial support to minimise these risks and remain sustainable into the future.”

Mr Wilson, Mr Martin and Senator Slade Brockman have sponsored a petition, which has received more than 10,000 signatures, calling on Mr Albanese to reverse the ban.