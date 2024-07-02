The WA Government will spend nearly half-a-million-dollars strengthening the Aboriginal workforce engaged in land restoration and rehabilitation projects in the State’s south. A $490,000 boost to the First Nations Regenerative Agribusiness Program will provide on-country, place-based training and support to increase capability for Aboriginal landholders, land managers and farmers. WA Regional Development Minister Don Punch announced the funding alongside an additional $200,000 drawn from the Federal Government’s Future Drought Fund for Farm Business Resilience. “Through the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, and Outback Academy Australia, this program will accelerate the restoration of country while also supporting Aboriginal economic empowerment in this growing industry,” he said. DPIRD will enter a two-year partnership with OAA to co-ordinate training through the not-for-profit organisation’s Follow the Flowers initiative. OAA is an Aboriginal-led organisation working with First Nations farmers across Australia. The program will also work with training providers and Aboriginal ranger groups over the next three years to support skills training and workforce development for Aboriginal people involved in land regeneration business activities. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said agriculture was a “growth industry” that offered a “diverse range of rewarding career opportunities”. “By investing in training and prioritising land rehabilitation, we can better support our agriculture industry to thrive now and into the future,” she said.