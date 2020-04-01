The Royal Agricultural Society of WA has closed the doors at its Claremont Showground headquarters until the end of May as COVID-19 uncertainty mounts.

However, RASWA president Paul Carter is confident this year’s iconic Perth Royal Show will start in September as intended.

“We are still hopeful the 2020 Perth Royal Show will go ahead, but we are unable to make a final decision until earl (or) late May, when we better understand the COVID 19 situation,” he said.

“These are of course challenging and uncertain times for everyone.

“(RASWA) like all organisations across Australia, is coming to terms with the ramifications of the unprecedented situation brought about by the coronavirus and we are adapting as best we can.”