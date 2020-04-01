The pork industry is rallying to support WA’s food service sector in the fallout of the coronavirus crisis, announcing a new initiative to provide free meals to hospitality workers.

Australian Pork Limited’s Hospo4Hospo program launches in Perth tonight to deliver free pork meals to hospitality employees.

It aims to support hospitality industry staff who may have lost their jobs after the Federal Government ordered restaurants, pubs and cafes to close to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

WA’s hospitality staff will be able to pick up their free meals from Sauma on William Street in Northbridge tonight or from Young George in Fremantle tomorrow evening.

Up to 100 meals will be available at Sauma.

APL’s Mitch Edwards said Hospo4Hospo attempted to offer support and hope during the pandemic.

“It’s been a hugely challenging and confronting time for the food service industry,” he said.

“(That) is why pig farmers and the pork industry are teaming up with chefs and restaurants to offer hospitality workers a chance to enjoy a free takeaway meal, share a smile and a socially-distanced chat.

“Pending any further COVID-19 restrictions, Hospo4Hospo plans to do two meal services this week in both Sydney and Perth, with plans to expand to other major cities next week.”