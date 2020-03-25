Search
Coronavirus crisis: State-imposed border shutdowns will not halt agriculture

Zach RelphCountryman
Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.
Camera IconFederal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud. Credit: Lukas Coch/AAP

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has reassured Australian farmers food production and supply will not be halted by coronavirus shutdowns.

All states, excluding Victoria and New South Wales, and the Northern Territory have effectively closed their borders in an unprecedented move to nullify the COVID-19 outbreak.

With WA locking itself off from South Australia and the Northern Territory at 1.30pm yesterday, the State’s farming sector questioned if interstate agricultural operations would be able to continue.

However, Mr Littleproud attempted to quell concern today and declared “feeding our nation is an essential service”.

“I am in constant dialogue with farming groups, the States, supermarkets and my department to make sure there’s food on the table for all Australians,” he said.

“That means State-imposed border shutdowns will not affect agricultural supply chains. The trucks carrying food and produce will get through to the shops.

“Feed, hay, fertilizer and other agriculture products will continue being delivered to farms.

“We’ve got plenty of supply and the freight lanes across the country are being kept clear.”

