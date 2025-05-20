Fertiliser giant CSBP is steaming ahead with its decarbonisation program with new technology installed at one of its Kwinana plants expected to slash carbon emissions by 98 per cent.

WA Premier Roger Cook was on hand to celebrate the installation of new tertiary abatement technology at one of CSBP’s three nitric acid and ammonium nitrate plants in Kwinana, on May 7.

Nitric acid is used to produce ammonium nitrate, which CSBP uses to manufacture fertiliser and other products for WA’s agricultural sector, as well as explosives for the State’s mining industry.

WesCEF managing director Aaron Hood said the project was a model example of industry and government working together “towards a common goal of decarbonisation”.

Camera Icon Cockburn MLA David Skaife, WA Premier Roger Cook and and Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy and Fertilisers managing director Aaron Hood. Ian Munro Credit: Ian Munro / The West Australian

“WesCEF has always been an early adopter of emission reduction technology, and what we have installed is best-in-class and allows us to continue to support key customers in agriculture and mining industries here in WA,” he said.

“Our decarbonisation journey began in 2012 when we first installed abatement technology in our plants, and as a result, we’ve abated over 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent over the past 13 years.”

The company plans to install the additional abatement technology in CSBP’s two other, older, plants by 2030.

All three of the plants had abatement technology installed more than 10 years ago, when CSBP — which is owned by Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy and Fertilisers, abbreviated to WesCEF — started its decarbonisation program in 2012.

But the new technology would further reduce nitrous oxide levels to what the company says are “negligible levels”.

The technology works by converting greenhouse gasses into less-harmful substances before they are released into the atmosphere.

Mr Cook said the project was the “exact thing” he wanted to see more of in WA, with the WA Government having committed to reducing government emissions by 80 per cent below 2020 levels by 2030.

“I want to ensure WA’s economy remains the strongest in the nation,” he said.

“By helping decarbonise major job-creating projects, we are ensuring WA’s industry is the best in Australia and our jobs market remains the envy of the nation.”

WesCEF has a target of slashing its emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 before reaching net zero in 2050.

The project was partially funded by a $500,000 grant from the State Government’s Carbon Innovation Grants Program, which was launched in 2021 to help heavy industry transition to net zero.

CCUS projects in the pipeline in WA have the potential to store more than 20 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year — this is equal to about a quarter of WA’s current scope one emissions