As a child, Annabelle Coppin heard stories about her grandmother sitting on the roof of the family’s homestead to evade floodwaters. More than 80 years later, Ms Coppin has realised how terrifying it must have been after floodwaters again closed in on the WA property. Yarrie Station was left inundated after widespread flooding in the Pilbara region was sparked by cyclone Zelia crossing the north-west coast last week. Station owner Ms Coppin had some “hairy moments” as she watched floodwaters reach levels not seen since 1941 when her grandmother lived at the homestead. “We always heard about Nan’s story, how she hopped on the roof as water lapped at the homestead,” Ms Coppin said. “Now it has happened to me 80 years later, I can fully appreciate the terror she must have felt. “Our circumstances were a lot better. I had a phone, a torch. Imagine what it was like back then (1941) — holy smokes!” Back then, Ms Coppin’s grandmother sought refuge on the rooftop alongside a homemade raft. Ms Coppin took a leaf out of her nan’s book as the water kept coming — and coming — in Zelia’s wake. “We did have a plan. We had a ladder, couple of swags, some life jackets and a canoe up there (on the roof),” she said. In the end, Ms Coppin was spared a trip to the roof when floodwaters finally eased as they lapped at her homestead’s doorstep. “It would have been the same level of the flood in 1941 — the biggest I have ever seen it,” she said. Flooding remains at the cattle station days later, but Ms Coppin said other properties had it worse. The Pilbara’s De Grey River catchment is one of the hardest hit, with residents told to “prepare for isolation”. There is also a flood warning for parts of the Sandy Desert. “The Pilbara is the most common cyclone crossing in the world, so it is not unusual,” Ms Coppin said. “We lost a lot of fencing and a few solars (panels) with the wind but it is a hell of a lot better than a drought.”