None of the thousands of sheep and cattle onboard the MV Bahijah have had to be offloaded “for health reasons” according to the Federal Agriculture Department, following inspections by two independent veterinarians. It comes after WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis told reporters she did not have “any concerns” about the welfare of stock onboard the stricken live export ship. Ms Jarvis said she had received “regular briefings” from WA’s chief veterinary officer and there was no indication any animals were suffering — despite claims to the contrary by the RSPCA. “From an animal welfare point of view, I am happy that the people on board are dedicated livestock handlers, (that) there’s a dedicated vet on board, that the welfare of the animals is not a concern,” Ms Jarvis said on Wednesday afternoon. “From a State point of view, our chief vet has been monitoring the situation since the ship was ordered back. “Our chief vet has seen photographs, our livestock people in DPIRD (Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development) have seen photographs from on board. There’s plenty of feed, there’s plenty of water, and I understand all of the holdings yards been cleared out.” The MV Bahijah berthed at Fremantle Port about 4am Thursday after spending three days floating off the coast with about 15,000 sheep and 2000 cattle onboard. It left Fremantle for Israel on January 5 but was ordered to turn back 14 days later amid concerns about cargo ships being attacked by Yemen-based Houthi rebels. Ms Jarvis’ comments came after RSPCA WA called for all animals to be offloaded “as soon as possible”, with CEO Ben Cave claiming they had “spent nearly a month on rolling seas in cramped conditions, standing in their own waste”. “Heatwave conditions are forecast for the rest of the week… to send them back out to sea on an even longer voyage would be cruel and barbaric,” Mr Cave said. His comments were blasted by the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council, with chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton accusing the RSPCA of telling “blatant lies” without “a scrap of evidence” to support their claims. “While industry has worked diligently with the Australian Government to resolve this issue in the full knowledge that there are processes and procedures to handle circumstances such as these, we, as an industry, have had to endure intolerable lies about what is going on,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said. The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry said in a statement on Thursday that two veterinarians engaged by DAFF boarded the vessel late on Wednesday “to provide additional assurance on the health and welfare of the livestock onboard”. “The report from those veterinarians indicates no signs of significant health, welfare or environmental condition concerns with the livestock on board, consistent with all reports received to date,” the statement said. “The exporter’s registered veterinarian also remains on board the vessel and continues to report back to the department daily. “Contrary to some public reports, no livestock are required to be offloaded for health reasons.” Ms Jarvis said the removal of any livestock would likely be in a bid to reduce stocking densities onboard the vessel. “From the point of view of the length of time they’ve been on the vessel, that would be the only reason why the Commonwealth may ask for some of the animals to come off,” she said. No animals are currently being unloaded according to DAFF. “The MV Bahijah is currently being replenished with supplies to ensure the ongoing health and welfare of the livestock is upheld,” the Department said. Australia’s Chief Veterinary Officer Beth Cookson said a “preliminary report” indicated there were “no significant health or welfare issues identified”. “That provides additional confidence that the livestock are in good condition and have appropriate care and supervision,” she said. “It also confirmed that there were no signs of exotic disease present in the livestock on board the vessel.”