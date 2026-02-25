Dardanup Butchering Company is the largest recipient of the first round of live sheep export phase-out grants, receiving $5 million to support a nearly $65m expansion at its Picton facility. The first round of two $20m grants through the Supply Chain Capacity Program — first announced at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days last year — was awarded on Wednesday to support on-farm finishing systems and capacity-building projects. Part of the Federal Government’s nearly $140m Sheep Industry Transition Program, the payments are designed to assist WA businesses in adjusting to the looming deadline on phasing out live sheep exports by sea in May 2028. Expansion of the South West facility will see an 80 per cent head per hour capacity increase in sheep thoroughput — more than doubling the plant’s total capacity. Construction on the $64.8m project will begin in April this year and is expected be completed in June 2028. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese first took a plan to ban live sheep exports to the May 2022 Federal poll with the halt formally announced on July 1, 2024. DBC’s parent company Overland Group chief executive Neil Ferguson said the grant was a “milestone” for the company and the sheep industry, and will deliver export accreditation for non-halal markets. “This is the result of years of planning and a deep commitment to the long-term future of WA’s food and agriculture sector,” he said. “The live sheep export transition presents real challenges for producers across our State. “They need modern, accessible processing infrastructure they can count on. This investment is our commitment to providing exactly that.” The multimillion-dollar Picton expansion will see the creation of more than 100 construction and permanent jobs in the region. Processing access for existing producers, small and boutique, will be maintained during the expansion. Mr Ferguson said the expansion formed part of Overland Group’s plan to become a leading agribusiness. “We are proud to be nourishing families and communities with quality, sustainable food, and this expansion will strengthen our ability to do that for decades to come,” he said. “We are grateful to the WA Government and to the Australian Government, whose transition assistance package funds this program, for recognising the strategic importance of this investment.”