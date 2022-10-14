Decades of campaigning by farmers and truck drivers for more truck wash facilities have been answered with the State Government unveiling plans to spend $2.3 million building two new facilities in the Kimberley and South West.

The funding was announced on Friday as part of efforts to bolster the livestock industry’s preparedness against a “potential emergency animal disease incursion”, with lumpy skin disease and foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia.

While the best locations for the washdown facilities are still being determined, a State Government spokesman said they would likely be built near abattoirs in the north and South of WA. Construction is hoped to start next year.

The Kimberley has one abattoir, near Broome, while the South West’s biggest processing facilities are at Harvey Beef in Harvey, Western Meat Processors in Cowaramup and V&V Walsh in Bunbury.

“The proximity to processors will be critically important for dealing with the impact of lumpy skin disease and foot-and-mouth disease,” the spokesman said.

“Preliminary analysis and costings are underway for the facilities, which will include a suitable water supply and effluent ponds, with works set to commence next year.”

There are eight truck wash stops in WA: at Geraldton, Kununurra, Katanning, Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Muchea, Mt Barker, Esperance and Kojonup — none of which are in the South West.

The wash-out facilities in Kununurra and Kalgoorlie-Boulder are run by the State Government, Muchea’s is run by the WA Meat Industry Authority, and the rest are run by local governments.

Private abattoirs, including Harvey Beef and Linley Valley in Wundowie, have wash-down facilities for visiting trucks but they are not available to the public.

The spokesman said the investment would be a “key asset” to help WA respond to serious diseases including lumpy skin and FMD, and support industry resilience and recovery.

Biosecurity has been cast into the spotlight this year, with Indonesia has been battling a major outbreak of both LSD and FMD since early this year — sending WA’s livestock and transport industry into overdrive.

Brunswick-based Wedderburn Transport owner Mark Talbot said industry had been calling for more truck wash facilities for at least 20 years, but the threat of an impending FMD outbreak had highlighted the risk of industry “grinding to a halt”.

“It’s a great announcement, make no mistake; one in the Kimberley and one in the South West is a great start, but we need a lot more,” he said, calling for a facility to be built near the Boyanup saleyards.

“If they’ve got that money allocated and we can get two sites in, the South West is desperate for a washdown facility.”

He said at least four new facilities were needed in regional WA to adequately address growing biosecurity threats, and to account for the vast distances involved in transporting livestock.

“Obviously, the first the first point of call has got to be our major saleyard in the South West, which is Boyanup,” Mr Talbot said.

“The truck wash needs to be in the vicinity of that saleyard so that it can be utilised by all the transporters going to the saleyard, and getting their vehicles washed out before they truck out of the saleyard again. That’s just common sense.”

WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan said new facilities would be a “crucial addition” to the State’s biosecurity system.

“The McGowan Government has been working hard to improve readiness for a serious livestock disease, with more than 70 producer information workshops and events, ongoing industry briefings, updating online resources, and streamlining the brands registration process,” she said.

“WA has also given in principle support to a mandatory national sheep and goat electronic identification system to enhance traceability, like that already in place in the cattle industry.

“This investment is the next step in building our emergency preparedness, which together with industry investment, will strengthen our extensive biosecurity defences.”