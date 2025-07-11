A five-year project to help address wind erosion is set to address an escalating issue costing farmers more than $70 million per year in lost productivity and soil degradation. Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development launched the project on July 4 in a bid to help farmers protect the 6.4 million hectares of WA’s agricultural soils currently at risk of land erosion. In the first instance, 126,000 hectares of vulnerable land will be targeted. The investment comes as WA gears up to host the Global Conference on Sandy Soils 2025 later this month which will attract scientists involved in broadacre and irrigated agriculture, landscape rehabilitation and environmental conservation from across the world. DPIRD senior research scientist Geoff Moore said growing groundcover was the focus of the project, for which there are a number of options that can be tailored to suit business needs. “The project team will be working on the ground with landholders to explore how a combination of options could fit their business,” he said. Options include soil amelioration practices, such as deep ripping or rotary spading, as well as incorporating amendments like compost or lime. Mr Moore said improving groundcover would not only reduce the erosion risk but would also generate wide-ranging benefits to soil health and business profitability. “Research has shown there are clear links between increased groundcover and biomass and improvements to soil health, climate resilience and farm productivity,” he said. The West Midlands Group and the Mingenew-Irwin Group are project partners, with funding from the Commonwealth Government Future Drought Fund’s Resilient Landscapes program. Mingenew-Irwin Group chief executive Dee McKeown said the project would provide the tools and knowledge to help participants improve climate and business resilience. “A combination of a drying climate, more variable seasonal conditions and fragile sandy soils has reduced both landscape and business resilience over the past few decades,” he said. “This practical project, integrating a range of techniques into holistic farming systems tailored to local conditions, will give participants the skills, knowhow and confidence to adopt strategies that benefit their soils and business margins.”