WA’s biggest fertiliser company has quadrupled its liquid storage capacity in the Mid West and flagged plans for similar expansion at Esperance while exploring local manufacturing opportunities at Albany. CSBP Fertilisers unveiled four new liquid fertiliser tanks at its Geraldton Distribution Centre — next to its existing liquid fertiliser tank farm — in Webberton this month, boosting its Flexi-N storage capacity from 1600 tonnes to 7000 tonnes. The move is a major boost to the reliability of supply for growers across the Mid West and the northern Wheatbelt. CSBP Fertilisers general manager Ryan Lamp said demand for Flexi-N continued to grow and the expansion marked an “exciting first” that would continue to support the company’s manufacturing efforts in Geraldton. “Increasing our storage capacity in Geraldton allows us to hold larger volumes of product closer to where growers need it, reducing reliance on just-in-time logistics and improving our delivery responsiveness during peak demand periods,” he said. “This is crucial for growers, particularly at seeding and during in-season nitrogen applications, when timing is vital to the success of their cropping programs.” Mr Lamp said CSBP had committed to “significantly” bolstering its storage capacity at Esperance and was “scoping options to introduce local manufacturing of Flexi-N in Albany”. “With this additional storage capacity in Geraldton, we are ready to support growers as they prefill their Flexi-N tanks ahead of next season,” he said. CSBP broke ground on the Geraldton project in July, and with Mr Lamp said it had been “rapidly delivered” in time for WA farmers to start their Flexi-N prefill programs ahead of the 2026 grain growing season. The fertiliser company has also expanded its product range, with plans to bring back Flexi-N 34 for farmers early next year. The product is marketed as a high-performance fertiliser containing 34 per cent nitrogen, offering grain growers what CSBP said was improved logistics with reduced handling requirements to apply target rates of nitrogen. Mr Lamb encouraged farmers yet to commit to next year’s prefill requirements to contact their local CSBP account manager.