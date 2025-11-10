A Denmark cheesemaker has put Australia on the global cheese map, earning fourth place at the prestigious Raclette World Championship in Switzerland. The Churchill Rd Raclette, a semi-soft cheese traditionally melted and served with boiled potatoes and pickled gherkins, was the first and only entry from the Southern Hemisphere in the competition. Dellendale Creamery owner and head cheesemaker Chris Vogel said adapting the European-style cheese to Western Australia’s warmer, drier climate had taken years of refinement. “It was quite surprising for our cheese to be ranked fourth in the thermised/pasteurised category and evidently a little higher than my previous workplace where I first made this cheese,” he said. The Denmark-made raclette placed behind two Swiss and one French entry, competing against 38 cheeses from eight countries. “We know we’re not in the top three, but for this little dairy — this little cheesemaker down south to have a really good milk sauce . . . and then to be right up there with France, Switzerland, and all of those European regions, that’s special for us,” Mr Vogel said. It’s not the first time Mr Vogel’s work has impressed judges. Dellendale’s Great Southern wash-rind cheese — known for its aromatic sweetness and nutty flavour — was crowned Australia’s best cheese at the Australian Grand Dairy Awards last year, beating 31 other national entries. Mr Vogel has been cheesemaking since 2010 when he founded the Dellendale Creamery — at first producing small batches of cheese. The son of a Swiss immigrant, Mr Vogel grew up with Simmental cattle, milking cows seven days a week before joining a Swiss cheese factory in Zurich as a labourer in 1996. He then went on to an apprenticeship, then a bachelor degree in dairy science in Switzerland — working across seven factories in a 10-year period, gaining a broad and wide variety of experience in various cheesemaking techniques. “One of the best ways to enjoy cheese is to have a good group of people around and not worry about food and focus on conversation,” Mr Vogel said. “Cheese is for everyone.”