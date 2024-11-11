With harvest under way and farmers spending long hours in the header, the South West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub has launched a new podcast. The Dry Season Resources podcast is available via the hub’s website, with 26 episodes covering a range of topics to help farmers prepare for a dry season. Topics covered range from early planning to tactical decision-making as the season changes throughout the year, and setting up for the following season. The hub is dedicated to sharing information that supports growers in preparing for dry seasons.