Elders has officially merged with Delta Agribusiness in a $475 million deal following the consumer watchdog’s decision in early October not to oppose the acquisition. The acquisition was completed with Elders’ purchase of 100 per cent of Delta’s shares, one month after it was cleared by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on the condition it divested six stores in WA. The Dalwallinu and Kalannie Delta stores have been approved by the ACCC for purchase by Independent Rural Pty Ltd. E. E. Muirs & Sons, also known as Muirs, has been approved to buy and take over the Delta stores in Albany, Hyden, Manypeaks, and Wellstead. The ACCC first flagged the acquisition in October 2024, sparking concerns among farmers the deal would lead to higher prices and make life tougher for WA farmers. Elders managing director and chief executive Mark Allison said the acquisition would allow an expanded agribusiness reach across Australia. “This strengthens our geographic footprint and enhances our technical capabilities, particularly in ag tech, precision agriculture and farm advisory services,” he said. “Our shared values and extensive local knowledge will ensure continuity for clients while unlocking new opportunities for innovation and service excellence.” Delta managing director and co-founder Gerard Hines said finalisation of the acquisition was the end of a “thorough” two-year process to identify a long-term shareholder for the agribusiness. “With Elders, we have found a partner that shares our values and our commitment to supporting farming families and regional communities,” he said. “Our staff, customers, and suppliers can be confident that it will be business as usual, with the added strength and opportunities that come from being part of a larger national group.” ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh said the watchdog’s review closely considered the likely impact on competition in areas where the two agribusinesses had retail stores. Delta was established in 2006 and had a network of 68 locations through about 40 independent wholesalers.