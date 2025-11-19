Emanuel Exports says strong demand from its Gulf trading partners is driving the live export season, despite high livestock prices and policy uncertainty weighing on the broader market. The company’s first consignment — about 50,000 sheep and 200 cattle — since the end of the northern summer moratorium is due to arrive at Damman in Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 21. The shipment on board the Al Kuwait was bound for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, after setting sail from the Port of Fremantle on November 9. Its departure attracted plenty of attention from WA’s farming community as the first live sheep export shipment to leave the State since May, just before the moratorium which halts shipments from June 1-September 14 each year. The end of the moratorium typically signals a rush of activity at Fremantle Port, but this year tight supply and high sheep prices left farmers wondering whether there would be any confirmed shipments from WA for the rest of the year. In a statement, Emanuel Exports said it was “too early” to predict the total number of shipments that would leave WA during the next six months, but key trading partners were actively seeking Australian sheep and cattle for their quality, welfare standards and longstanding supply relationships. It said this year’s season had started a few weeks later than in previous years to better align with market demand, pricing conditions and livestock availability. “Future shipments will depend on factors including shipping schedules, sheep availability and market pricing,” the statement said. “Emanuel extends its thanks to the producers, agents, transporters, shearers and all supply chain partners who have contributed to the preparation of this consignment.” Emanuel Exports corporate governance and compliance officer Holly Ludeman said sheep for the first voyage had arrived at the Port of Fremantle in excellent condition, reflecting the benefits of a favourable season. “The hive of activity has been positive for everyone, and the quality of sheep has been excellent,” she said. Despite pricing pressures and uncertainty around policy settings, Emanuel Exports’ statement said the company was optimistic about the season, pointing to continued strong interest from trusted trading partners. WA’s live sheep export industry was speculated to have ground to a premature halt in September when it was revealed there was not a single shipment booked for the State for the rest of the year. Comparatively, about 145,000 head of live sheep were exported from WA between September and December last year. The Federal Government has passed legislation to end Australia’s live export trade by May 1, 2028.