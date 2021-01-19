False claims shearers underpaid

Agriculture lobby groups have lashed back at false claims that an increase in the shearing award rate is a quick fix for wool shed staff shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peak wool grower body WoolProducers Australia and the National Farmers Federation have hit back at The Australian Worker’s Union’s claim that the shearing industry is underpaid.

Last week, NSW vice president of the AWU, Ron Cowdrey, called for a rate increase of at least one dollar per sheep to $4.26/head to help the State’s shearing contractors who may be finding it difficult to maintain staff levels because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Farmers and pastoralists are normally able to get away with paying below award rates because they bring in around 500 workers each year from New Zealand,” he said.

“The reliance on overseas workers has not only resulted in lower wages, it’s also killed off careers for young trainee shearers who just can’t get a start.

“They’ve been forced out by industry pressure on shearing teams to do more sheep quickly that’s actively discouraged contractors from putting on trainees.”

WoolProducers Australia chief executive Jo Hall said AWU’s claim that woolgrowers ‘normally’ paid below award rates for shearers was false and misleading.

“NSW and Victoria are currently in the midst of a shearer shortage and we are hearing of well above award rates being paid to get sheep shorn,” she said.

“There are a number of reasons for the current shortage, but paying below the award was not one of them.”

Mr Cowdrey said the overstated industry concerns about not having enough shearers to shear the flock had not eventuated.

Ms Hall found that statement relating to a shearer shortage having not eventuated was not further from the truth.

“It has been widely reported that as a result of delaying shearing by up to two months, some woolgrowers are producing wool which is longer than ideal for downstream processors, resulting in discounted sales prices,” she said.

“WoolProducers are hearing anecdotally of shearers being paid by growers double the award in order to get sheep shorn, many NSW and Victorian shearing contractors are paying shearers $4, which is well above the $3.26 award rate.”

Ms Hall said there were not enough shearers and that AWU was out of touch and making “baseless statements”.

She said WoolProducers were coordinating efforts with relevant industry stakeholders to address the issue, working constructively with the Shearing Contractors Association of Australia.

“There is a serious issue with attraction and retention in the shearing industry,” she said.

“We need a unified approach.”

The National Farmers’ Federation has counselled the Australian Workers Union to get the facts before grandstanding on issues they clearly know nothing about.

NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said AWU’s ill-informed claims about the underpayment of shearers was baseless and reeked of “shameful opportunism”.

Mr Mahar said COVID-19-induced border restrictions had resulted in a worsening shearer shortage, with anecdotal reports of farmers offering well above award rates to get the clip off.

“Usually, the Australian shearing workforce is supported by international teams, particularly from New Zealand. COVID-19 has made this difficult, leaving Aussie shearers with a much bigger task,” he said.

“In stark contrast to the AWU’s halfcocked comments, reports are that farmers are offering up to $1 above the award rate of $3.26 per sheep to get the job done.”

Mr Mahar said the declining number of Australians taking up shearing was an ongoing challenge.

“The NFF and WoolProducers Australia continue to work collaboratively with the SCAA on ways to attract new entrants,” he said.

“If the AWU is seriously interested in the future of the shearing industry, we’d encourage them to engage with this work — a much more productive approach than lobbing cheap shots from their Sydney CBD headquarters about a profession and an industry they are obviously yet to understand.

“The AWU should stick to its knitting, until its representatives are ready to be constructive about the future of Australia’s shearers.”