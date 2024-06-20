Government intervention — especially around live sheep exports — coupled with a dry start to the year saw confidence among WA farmers plummet during the critical autumn planting window. But recent rain events are proving some relief, according to Rabobank’s latest quarterly Rural Confidence Survey. The survey of about 1000 primary producers nationwide, completed last month, found 39 per cent of WA respondents felt pessimistic about the coming 12 months, up from 30 per cent in the previous survey. This more than offset a slight lift in the number expecting an improved year, which rose to 19 per cent, up from 12 per cent last quarter. A drop in net confidence to -21 per cent was recorded, down from -17 per cent in the previous quarter. Forty six per cent of WA respondents identified government intervention and policies as their “leading concern”, closely followed by poor seasonal conditions (42 per cent). “While government policies, such as live export, impact a portion of WA farmers, dry conditions are the number one factor affecting the whole State,” Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly said. “So the rain we’ve finally received in the past weeks is a game changer for many farmers following the extended dry.” GRAIN Mr Kelly said grain growers were particularly worried about below-average seasonal conditions. “While there were some rainfall events in early May, the northern agricultural region missed out, so concern was heightened in this region as planting progressed with a bone-dry soil profile,” he said. “Prior to the recent rain, we were seeing early signs of failed crops with the combination of dry conditions and above-average autumn temperatures. “Now that there is some moisture, farmers have commenced reseeding in some cases.” LIVESTOCK Sheep producers were the most pessimistic, which Mr Kelly attributed to dry weather, low prices, and uncertainty about future markets as a result of the Albanese Government’s impending live export ban. He said there was also “residual discontent” stemming from other policies including last year’s failed overhaul of WA’s Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act. “Dry conditions, higher slaughter numbers, weak demand in export markets and lower producer sentiment have seen west coast lamb and sheep prices not experience the same recovery as the east coast prices this year,” Mr Kelly said. “However, many WA producers have sent sheep to the Eastern States as an alternative outlet, with approximately 465,000 sheep making the trip east between last June and this February, up 30 per cent on the previous year.” DAIRY WA dairy producers were most concerned about the potential of falling commodity prices to negatively impact farmgate milk prices, with their fears compounded by high feed costs. While beef prices remained steady, there was a 14 per cent increase in cattle slaughter in WA in the first three months of the year compared with the same period in 2023. This reflected a higher turnoff as a result of the dry conditions. Overall, one third of WA respondents felt positive about the outlook for commodity prices in the year ahead. This was reinforced for grain growers with a rally in wheat prices in recent weeks. About a quarter of WA respondents were expecting better seasonal conditions, but 28 per cent still had concerns around the cost of key farm inputs. INVESTMENT Interest rates were only a worry for 4 per cent, despite uncertainty around what the year will hold for rates. Twenty-two per cent of WA farmers expressed an appetite to increase investment in their businesses, up from 19 per cent the previous quarter, including 16 per cent who had their sights set on purchasing new land. The number planning to decrease investment was stable at 17 per cent. Just 24 per cent of WA farmers expected their incomes to increase in the coming year, down from 35 per cent the previous quarter.