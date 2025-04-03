Catastrophic. Disappointing. Severe. Disheartening. Sold off for a vote. Totally ignored. Standing side-by-side at the Keep the Sheep rally last week, farmers laid bare the way the Albanese Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports by May 2028 has made them feel and the worry they hold for the future. Every person had their own reason for attending, but they stood together for a common cause. “This is about far more than just live sheep exports,” Badgingarra farmer Dennis Martin told Countryman. “It is also about the treatment of farmers and the agricultural industry. We have been sold off for votes and a dollar, and without live export, lots of people don’t have a job to go to.” Mr Martin attended the rally with Badgingarra livestock truck driver Ashley Tooke, and the pair were both among the crowd at one of four starting points of the rally at Neerabup. Mr Martin said each was “as reliant on each other” to keep their businesses going. Mr Martin, who runs 5000 breeding ewes and 3000 breeding cows, said live export comprised about 20 per cent of his business. He attended the rally to “make a stand” against Federa Labor. Farmers from across the State turned out in solidarity to support the Keep the Sheep movement, driving through the Perth CBD along with truck drivers, wool brokers and others set to be affected by plans to phase out the live sheep export trade. While hard to gauge just how many took part, organisers estimate there to have been between 800 to 1000 trucks involved in the movement, dozens of cars, and about 1200 people taking part. Addressing a 200-plus crowd at the Neerabup starting point, Keep the Sheep rally organiser Paul Brown — who is running for the Nationals in the Senate — said the movement aimed to be “peaceful but effective”. “We are not here to cause chaos, but we are here to send a clear message,” he said. Miling sheep farmer Michelle Barnard and her seven-year-old son Kieran made the 200km trip to be among the crowd at the Neerabup starting point to show their “extreme disappointment”. The Barnards — whose family have been farming in the Wheatbelt since 1907 — believe they will lose 25 per cent of their income and their community will be “severely affected” if the ban goes ahead. “We came to show our disappointment in the Labor Government, and that we want this ban to be overturned,” Ms Barnard said. “Farmers in rural communities have had enough. The effect of this ban will be devastating. “Farmers are feeling disheartened. It is a tough gig at the mercy of the weather, and now we have to fight the Government too.” It wasn’t just Wheatbelt farmers among the crowd, with livestock truck driver Mick Tierney making the 850km journey from Mileura Station near Cue to show support. A farmers’ son from Kalannie originally, he said livestock trucking enabled his parents to put him through boarding school. “I know how important the sheep industry is,” he said. “Our station cattle are exported from Fremantle on ships shared with sheep… so this ban would impact pastoralists as well.” Long-term friends Max Smith, Harvey Goudge and Wayne Briggs were also among those clapping on the convoy as it departed Neerabup before hopping into their trucks and joining the group. Mr Smith, a sheep farmer from Wannamal, said the trio were gravely concerned about the wider impact the live export ban would have on regional communities. Mr Goudge and Mr Briggs both live in Brigadoon but have strong connections to the Wheatbelt, with the former a retired farmer from Calingiri and the latter still working as a truck driver. “When farming is damaged, the rest of us suffer.... transporters, suppliers, repairers and mechanics, there is a flow-on to small towns which are already struggling,” Mr Smith said. Perched on the back of a ute and watching the trucks roll in at the rally’s end point was the Clark family of Boyup Brook, who joined the rally at the Fremantle starting point to show their love and support for the WA sheep industry. Brothers Cameron and Ryan, who farm together on Winnejup Road between Boyup Brook and Bridgetown, believe the ban would have a “catastrophic” impact on their business, which is comprised of 100 per cent sheep. “Live export is a big part of our business,” Cameron said. “The ban would be catastrophic, but it has been encouraging to see support from people in Perth.” Well-known Merino stud owner Peter Wilkinson, who owns Challara Merino stud at Badgingarra, was among the crowd at the rally’s end point at Whitby Farm and eager to share his thoughts on the impact the ban would have on the stud stock industry. “We are not live export sheep-focused, but indirectly it has a huge effect on us,” he said. “This is purely political and people in the city need to understand this. Abattoirs have big feedlots and control the marketplace and we are price takers, not price makers. For every piece of competition out of the market, we suffer.” WA‘s Merino seedstock ram sale numbers have dropped by more than half in the past two years as confidence in the State’s sheep industry plummets on the back of the live export ban plan. For Mr Wilkinson, it means he is having to adjust his Merino operation to include crossbred lambs. He said WA abattoirs were already struggling to keep up with slaughter demand. ed to get the domestic market right first,” Mr Wilkinson said. Cranbrook farmer Monty House attended the rally with his family, saying said the cause was one had struck a chord. “It is a cause that so many people have got behind,” he said. “It really epitomises the struggle of agriculture and has mobilised such a strength in regional communities.”