The Opposition claims farmers in the midst of harvest will not have the time to properly review proposed changes to WA’s gun laws unveiled this week. WA Nationals Leader Shane Love urged the Cook Government this week to extend the deadline for public comment on the extensive overhauls. If all goes according to the Government’s plan, the proposed laws will spend a month in public consultation before being finalised and introduced to Parliament early next year. Mr Love said the Opposition would examine the legislation closely but warned “the devil will be in the detail”. “At this time of the year, it’s very unlikely that people are going to be able to find the time to look meaningfully at that very large piece of legislation with a month’s notice,” he said. “We’re moving into the harvest period in rural and regional Western Australia. In my own electorate, people are already harvesting. In the rest of the State, they’ll be getting ready for it, and I think are far too busy to be looking at the legislation.” WA’s grain harvest officially began on September 27 with a 52-tonne delivery of lupins at CBH Group’s Yuna bin. On Sunday, the co-operative postponed its CBH Shareholders’ Association annual general meeting until mid-February, with association chair Bill Cowan citing “the very early start to harvest in many areas” as the reason. Speaking outside Parliament House on Monday, Mr Love said the Government must provide “a better opportunity for consultation” for the State’s 90,000 firearms licence holders. “Given that we don’t expect to see any legislation moving through the House until February of next year, it doesn’t seem to me that the consultation period shall be so limited to be just one month,” he said. Proposed ownership limits revealed by Police Minister Paul Papalia included a maximum of 10 firearms for primary producers and club or competition shooters, and five for recreational shooters. WA would be the first jurisdiction in the country to impose such caps, which have been slammed by the WA Firearm Community Alliance WAFCA spokesman Paul Fitzgerald, also president of the Sporting Shooters Association of WA, said the organisations had recieved “no explanation” from Mr Papalia about “how these arbitrary limits have been arrived at”. “I think that we all should be treated equally under the legislation, and that’s one of the most important things,” Mr Fitzgerald said. “The claims about consultation from the minister are disingenuous because (these have not) been the types of things. . . put forward to the WA Firearm Community Alliance. “We are seriously concerned, at this late stage in the year, that dropping this type of proposal to the WA community is completely unwarranted, and we need to have a lot more consultation.”