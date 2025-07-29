Farmers facing one of the most volatile political landscapes in recent history have been urged to prioritise the things they “can control”, including on-farm efficiency and management of input costs. At a time analysts are struggling to forecast what the future holds for agriculture, RaboResearch Australia and New Zealand general manager Stefan Vogel said it was important for farmers to instead remember “volatility is not necessary a bad thing”. “The most important thing is to remain efficient on farm, and to figure out what makes a difference on farm because the best resilience you can have is,” he said. “We will always go through tough times... but if you are a good operator, delivering products at the lowest costs... you will be OK. “Farmers need to think about inputs — fertiliser is the biggest cost for many... and fertiliser prices can very quickly escalate.” Mr Vogel visited WA this month, visiting towns across the Wheatbelt and speaking at the GrainGrowers Innovation Generation conference in Perth on July 24. Mr Vogel said it was difficult to forecast “where prices were going” across many agricultural commodities, with farmers facing one of the most “complicated” set of geopolitical circumstances in history. “The world has become more complicated in the past few years, and will continue to become more complicated,” he said. “Not only do farmers need to think about what they are doing on farm, but they also need to think about the marketing side of things… so being disrupted by supply and demand, and geopolitics.” While Australia has mended its once-tattered relationship with China in recent years, its relationship with the US hangs in the balance — with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last week announcing it would loosen US beef import restrictions. This was a key talking point during Mr Vogel’s WA visit, with farmers and industry worried they have become a “sacrificial lamb” in a bid to appease US President Donald Trump after he announced a 10 per cent tariff on Australian imports in April. But Mr Vogel said it was unlikely US beef would “flood” the Australian market, with record high prices and supply constraints making it difficult to envisage significant exports. “The Trump administration is using tariffs to not only make extra income… but to change how countries are dealing with the US,” Mr Vogel said. “For us in Australia, we are major exporters of beef and sheep meat into the US… and while the tariffs have made us a little worse off, they are manageable. “US producers simply do not have the volume (to import a considerable amount of beef into Australia) because they have had drought and have low inventories of cattle.” And while the US was an important market to Australia, Mr Vogel said China was still the agricultural industry’s biggest market and top priority. “If you think about the volume and value of food and agricultural exports from Australia, we are shipping about 12 per cent to the US market... that makes them the second-biggest market, behind China, but China is twice as big,” he said. “China can change its mind very quickly, from one day to another. That can change very quickly. “The US is heading down a similar path, where exports may become more politicised.” Mr Vogel said Australia, as a “price taker” reliant on exports, was at risk of global volatility. “But volatility is not necessarily a bad thing for prices... unless it catches us on the wrong foot,” he said. “We see prices increase... and producers love it, but the processors and buyers hate it. “We need to live with it and manage it, rather than trying to fight it.”