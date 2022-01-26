Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud touched down in Indonesia on Tuesday ahead of the signing of an important agricultural agreement.

The three-day visit is set to strengthen agricultural trade and relations with the country Mr Littleproud called “one of Australia’s most vibrant regional partners”.

Indonesia is Australia’s largest market for wheat ($1.2b in 2020/21), largest market for live cattle ($584m in 2020/21), and fifth-largest market for beef ($287m in 2020/21).

The visit will culminate in the signing of the Indonesia-Australia Memorandum of Understanding on Agricultural Cooperation.

“Indonesia is a highly respected agricultural partner for Australia and that relationship will continue to go from strength to strength,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Co-operation is the bedrock of our relationship, with Australia and Indonesia partnering on initiatives to advance agricultural development, support food security, and build robust agri-food sectors in both our countries.

“Two-way trade in agriculture, fisheries and forestry topped $4 billion in 2020-21 — and it’s an export market now worth $2.9 billion to Australian farmers, fishers and foresters.

“Increasing that trade is an invaluable opportunity to put more high-quality food on tables in both our nations.

“That’s why the Australian Government is committed to building better relationships with both government and business stakeholders.”

Mr Littleproud said he was looking forward to visiting the Bogasari Flour Mill, one of Australia’s biggest single customers for wheat.

“It’s businesses like these where the rubber really hits the road — where our premium produce is transformed into popular consumer products in global demand, like the world-famous Indomie noodles,” he said.

He will also visit high-end supermarket chain Ranch Market, where specialty Australian produce is sold, including red meat and stone fruit.

He will meet a range of Indonesian agribusiness representatives from the horticulture, grains, red meat and live cattle sectors, alongside Indonesian Ministers, including the Minister for Agriculture and Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs.

It will be the first time Mr Littleproud meets Indonesian Minister for Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo in person, which he said he was “especially looking forward to”.

“Together we will sign the Indonesia-Australia Agricultural Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding, which will lay a strong foundation for our strategic agriculture relationship in the years to come,” he said.