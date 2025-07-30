WA lamb prices still trail Eastern States markets despite recent gains. The recent sharp rises in WA lamb prices have been welcomed by producers with stock ready for sale into a strengthening local market. While this is a positive shift, it also highlights a deeper, ongoing issue — WA’s persistent pricing disparity with the Eastern States. During the past five years, local WA lamb processing volumes have steadily increased, with the past two years marking the highest throughput in that period — up 10 per cent on the five-year average. This growth has mirrored the decline in turnoff to the live export market, reinforcing the State’s increasing reliance on domestic processing. Despite this shift and the strength in local throughput, WA lamb continues to lag on pricing. Since 2020–21, WA lamb has traded at just 79–83 per cent of the national indicator — down 7 per cent compared to the long-term average. In contrast, South Australia has maintained 96 per cent, while Victoria and NSW sit at 100 per cent. Based on current indicators, this gap translates to a $2.36/kg dressed weight discount — or about $56/head for a 24kg lamb. Encouragingly, WA’s share of the national price has recently lifted to 89 per cent, but this recovery only partially offsets years of undervaluation. WA producers, whose contribution to national supply continues to grow, deserve price parity that reflects their importance to Australia’s lamb industry. Outlook Trade demand for sheep and lamb is expected to stay firm through the third quarter. Interest in breeding ewes increase. AGORA’s Base+ forward pricing contracts offer timely risk management options for producers. WA processor prices Trade lambs: $9.30/kg cwt. Airfreight lambs: $7.50/kg cwt. Light and heavy mutton: $7/kg cwt. Indicative feeder lamb prices Crossbred feeder lamb (35kg+): $4.40. Merino feeder lamb (28kg): $4. Merino lamb (36kg): $4. Shedder lambs (34kg): $4. For market insights, contact Agora Livestock on 1300 812 345 or reach Dean Hubbard on 0428 697 880. Explore live markets anytime via the Agora Livestock app or agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.