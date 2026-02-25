About $20 million has been awarded to more than 40 West Australian sheep producers and supply chain partners in the first round of transition grants ahead of the May 2028 live sheep export ban. The first round of grants through the Supply Chain Capacity Program — first announced at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days last year — were awarded on Wednesday to support on-farm finishing systems and capacity-building projects. Part of the Federal Governments’ nearly $140 million Sheep Industry Transition Program, the payments are designed to assist WA businesses in adjusting to the looming ban of live sheep exports by sea. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese first took a plan to ban live sheep exports to the May 2022 Federal poll with the halt formally announced on July 1, 2024. At the time of the ban announcement, then Federal minister for agriculture Murray Watt said the Government had put money “on the table to enable an orderly and well-planned transition”. But, almost immediately, campaigners said the cash element of the support promised by the Government for producers was moving too slowly. Nearly two years into the four-year transition plan, the successful recipients of the Supply Chain Capacity Program — representing just 19 per cent of the more than 260 applicants to the scheme — span the Wheatbelt, Great Southern, South West, and Esperance-Goldfields regions. The highest amount granted to a single applicant is $5m to the Dardanup Butchering Company to support a nearly $65m multi-species expansion of its Picton processing facility. The South West-based abattoir announced the controversial decision to end its custom-kill service in late 2024, citing capacity constraints and a need to prioritise long-term service customers. It later reversed its decision in February last year and said it would continue its custom-kill service indefinitely. Narrogin-based Hillside Meat Processors has been awarded $4.2m to expand capacity and diversify markets. Beaufort River Meats, Fletcher International Group’s Narrikup abattoir, and Stirling Range-based Phoenix Pastoral Company each took a share of more than $6.8m in grants from the package. Western Australian Meat Marketing Co-operative was awarded more than $570,600 for lairage upgrades at its Katanning facility. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the Government would continue working with WA’s sheep industry to ensure record red meat exports. “Our sheep industry is a proud and important part of our agriculture sector, which is why we continue to support it to diversify trade and mitigate the impact of change as we transition away from live sheep exports by sea,” she said. “This funding will support producers to make their businesses more flexible, efficient and resilient, and will help strengthen Western Australia’s sheep supply chain.” Under the program, producers are able to apply for grants of up to $2m for finishing and feedlotting developments while processors are able to apply for up to $5m to boost the capacity, efficiency and productivity of their supply chain capacity. The first round of grants was open for farmers, feedlotters and processors in the sheep supply chain, as well as other businesses that are or will in future be involved in the supply chain. Infrastructure providers such as lairage and cold storage providers that have involvement in the sheep supply chain, were also eligible in the first round of grants. But WA shadow agriculture minister Lachlan Hunter said the oversubscription of applicants to the grant process demonstrated the urgency of investment into the State’s sheep industry ahead of the 2028 phase-out. “The fact that 266 applications resulted in just 45 approvals shows a sector desperate for processing a supply chain capacity,” he said. “Business did exactly what was asked of them, spent time and money preparing applications and were assessed, yet not one dollar has landed in their accounts. “This is Commonwealth money. Labor’s only responsibility was to administer the program, but the funding is still sitting idle while regional businesses wait.” WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said a recent visit to the Gulf region highlighted a high demand for WA sheepmeat, and committed to supporting the State’s sheep industry through the creation of new market opportunities for producers and the supply chain. “The Supply Chain Capacity Program grants will enhance business confidence and industry transition readiness, supporting businesses to adapt to structural shifts in the sheep sector, and maintain market access and productivity,” she said. “The WA Government remains committed to supporting a resilient and productive sheep sector and in conjunction with the Australian Government, continues to support industry to capture new market opportunities for sheepmeat. “I’ve recently returned from a trade mission to the Gulf region where buyers indicated that demand for WA sheepmeat remains strong, reflecting a longstanding trading relationship that has valued a quality meat product.” WAFarmers president and Kojonup sheep farmer Steve McGuire said the announcement of the grants should have happened sooner considering the proposal of the ban as far back as 2022. Mr McGuire welcomed the awarding of grants for the successful grants but warned many producers would be put off from applying to the program because of its complexity, and worried the limited amount of grants meant some would be left behind in the transition. “There’s also a lot that don’t apply because the application process is so convoluted and restricted that it’s putting people off even applying,” he said. Keep The Sheep organiser Ben Sutherland was critical of the amount of money set aside for the transition, and said it was too little to support the remainder of WA’s sheep industry and supply chain. “The actual transition process was a hard one to deal with, so good on them (the successful applicants) for getting a go at it, but it is still only just a drop in the ocean for the revenue that’s been lost,” he said. Mr Hunter welcomed the second round of grants but said the delay in announcing awards meant producers’ confidence was being damaged as they considered flock numbers and future investments. “Farmers make decisions based on seasons, not press conferences,” he said. “Holding up these grants undermines confidence across the entire sheep industry.” The Rural Business Development Corporation administered the grants program with applicants needing to display matching co-contributions to be eligible. The second round of grants will open on February 27 at https://shorturl.at/HtJQs.