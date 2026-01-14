Australia’s freight industry is rallying to keep supply chains moving as the closure of the Fremantle Traffic Bridge looms. The national Freight and Trade Alliance, Container Transport Alliance Australia and the WA-based Western Roads Federation formed a united front in the form of an industry group this month to come up with “practical, industry-led solutions” to keep traffic and essential goods moving to and from the Port of Fremantle. The year-long closure of the Fremantle Traffic Bridge from February 1 to create a higher clearance for boats travelling below will mean thousands of vehicles — including trucks carrying agricultural freight — will be diverted across the nearby Stirling Bridge. The move has sparked serious concerns across WA’s agricultural sector about missed vessel windows, vessel delays, and escalating costs for transporters and businesses shipping goods from the port. Representatives on the group include those from container terminals, road and rail transport operators, empty container parks, exporters, shipping lines, and freight forwarders. Freight and Trade Alliance head of business operations John Park has been appointed to chair the group, saying it has been told “loud and clear” by the WA Government it is up to industry to “find solutions”. “What we have heard loud and clear from the Government is that they expect the freight industry to find solutions themselves, including more night and weekend operations, as well as further utilisation of rail capacity,” he said. Mr Park said the bridge closure would place increased pressure on already-constrained infrastructure, particularly during peak commuter periods — affecting not only freight movements, but the broader community. “It is up to industry to find solutions that lessen likely impacts of congestion on freight costs and delays,” he said. “Big infrastructure changes like this don’t just impact trucks, they impact commuters, local businesses and supply chains. “Without sensible planning, congestion will increase across the network.” The group has urged the WA Government to avoid implementing any kind of restrictions on truck access to the port during peak periods — something a State Government spokeswoman told Countryman would not be implemented initially. However, the State Government has refused to rule out the move, with the spokeswoman saying “all options may be considered . . . if required”. Those present at the group’s inaugural meeting discussed a range of practical methods aimed at reducing movements during peak periods, including increasing night-time and off-peak deliveries, and greater use of rail. Another idea was to bolster co-ordination between terminals, road and rail transport operators, empty container parks, and customers to smooth freight flows. WA’s freight industry has also called on the State Government to approve the use of high productivity freight vehicles to and from the port, loaded with 40-40 container configurations, which are bigger and more efficient. Mr Park said the use of the bigger and more efficient configurations would “significantly reduce” the number of individual truck trips, meaning less congestion, lower emissions, and improved road safety. “Rightly, the Government is proud of the percentage of container freight moved to/from the Port of Fremantle by rail … it is the largest percentage in Australia,” he said. “Industry is committed to working with the major rail operator to take up additional train capacity when it comes on stream. “However, HPFV access could be designed to not impact on the rail market share, yet deliver significant productivity, safety and environmental performance wins by reducing truck traffic by at least 25 per cent or more.” The State Government did not respond to questions about whether it was considering using HPFVs, saying it had “developed a wide range of initiatives to minimise congestion including major road modifications”, including more trains and buses, as well as new bus services for key schools along Stirling Highway. The Freight and Trade Alliance, Container Transport Alliance Australia and the Western Roads Federation collectively represent Australia’s international supply chain, container transport and road freight sectors, providing a unified industry voice on freight efficiency, safety, productivity, and infrastructure.