Frustrated farmers have been waiting five years for the completion of the State Barrier Fence’s Esperance extension, but there still seems to be no end date in sight for the project. Plans for the 660km Esperance extension were first approved in April 2019, following decades of campaigning from locals. It was a slow start for the fence extension, with just 63km completed two years after the project began. As of November 2024, only 176km of the extension has been built, with a 160km gap remaining in the western section of Salmon Gums, which is awaiting approval from the Ngadju Native Title Aboriginal Corporation. This gap has reportedly created a “funnel” for both wild dogs and emus to come through, causing a major financial and emotional strain on local farmers in the area. During a meeting held between WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis and the Esperance Biosecurity Association in November 2023, EBA committee members proposed building the fence on private land in the event that negotiations with the NNTAC fall through. EBA chairman Scott Pickering said he believed an agreement had been reached during the meeting. However, he said he was both “disappointed and frustrated” to recently learn there had been no further progress on the fence’s construction, one year on from when the meeting was first held. “We’re just trying to ... get an answer about why they haven’t done anything, what are they going to do about it, or if they are going to stick their head in the sand and think it’s going to go away, which it’s not,” he said. Mr Pickering accused the WA Labor Government of being “too metro-centric” and abandoning rural projects. “We always expected another couple of years (for the fence’s completion), but now there’s no timeline, there’s a gap of 160km in the middle, and the Government doesn’t give a stuff about us,” he said. “They don’t care about the livelihoods of West Australian farmers.” On October 15, South West Region Liberal MP Steve Thomas lodged several questions to Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis in Parliament regarding the State Barrier Fence, which he accused the Labor Government of putting in “the too-hard basket”. Questions asked included whether DPIRD and the minister had failed to negotiate an Indigenous land use agreement with the Ngadju Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, and if the minister would commit to a completion timeframe for the extension of the fence. In response to Mr Thomas’ questions, Ms Jarvis said DPIRD was in “ongoing and respectful” discussions with the Ngadju people about native title processes. “We appreciate landowners’ frustrations and we are working hard to complete this important $10 million project to protect livestock businesses,” she said. “A number of factors have impacted the initial project timeframe, including fence alignment surveying and tender and procurement processes. Weather and environmental conditions have also limited site access. “In the past 11 months, preparatory works have been underway to start the section east of Salmon Gums to the Beaumont area, including clearing 122 kilometres for construction.” Mr Jarvis assured landholders that the Government was “working hard” to secure the appropriate approvals required to complete the rest of the fence.