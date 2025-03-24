For more than a decade, Wheatbelt-raised brothers Dustin and Martin Michael have been spinning off a huge range of ciders with significant success. So it was only a matter of time before the founders of Funk Drinks Co turned their hand to beer. The pair have created their own paddock-to-pint beer — called Farmers Ale — which has been made almost entirely from products grown on their farm at Bolgart. They’ve sourced nearly all of the ingredients from their farm, including the Wattening spring water used in the brewing process. The result? A beer that the pair believe is the freshest on the planet. That may sound like a tall tale, but the brothers stand by the 100 per cent WA paddock-to-pint product. “We grow barley and wheat on our own farm, get it locally malted at Loam Malt Studio and brew it onsite at the Funk Brewshed in the Swan Valley,” Martin said. “For Funk, this beer isn’t just a product — it’s a way to connect the bush to the city and tell a bloody great story at the same time.” After starting out in 2012 with cold pressed juices under the name Michael Brothers, they then launched Funk Cider. Most recently they introduced Funk Wine, which since last year has been produced entirely from 109-year-old vines growing at Funk’s base in the Swan Valley. All drinks now sit under the umbrella of Funk Drinks Co. Those tasting the beer will detect the malt-forward aroma of a classic wheat beer with a subtle citrus hop finish. The beverage features Maximus barley and Rockstar wheat varieties grown on sand over gravel, with Chinook hops from Margaret River. And with a 4 per cent ABV, it has been pegged as the perfect beverage after a hard day on the farm. While the Funk boys are talking up their ale, they’re also on the hunt for someone to tell them a great farm yarn in return for a “year of beer” — with the winner taking home 52 cases of Farmers Ale, delivered across 12 months. “We believe every farmer has a golden story within them but sometimes it takes a little liquid courage to bring it out,” Martin said. “For Funk, this beer isn’t just a project, it’s a way to connect the bush to the city and tell a bloody great story at the same time.” Farm or country-based yarn spinners can submit their tales via Funk Drinks Co’s socials using the #farmersale hashtag. The winner will be decided with a public vote of the 10 best yarns posted on Funk’s social channels. Farmers Ale is on tap at the Funk Brewshed, where it’s brewed, as well as Moore River Brewing, Petition Beer Corner and the Bolgart Hotel. Cans are now stocked at Copper and Oak, Cellarbrations, Mane Liquor and Liquor Barons, as well as available for order online.