Brownes Dairy is not afraid to think outside the box when it comes to ensuring its survival as one of WA’s remaining food processing businesses. CEO and managing director Natalie Sarich-Dayton told producers at the Grains Industry Association of WA forum on October 9 evolution as a food supplier was necessary as people changed the way they ate. Established in 1886, Brownes is Australia’s oldest dairy and WA’s largest processor of fresh white milk, with the business currently supplied by 40 WA dairy farms. While speaking at a grains forum may seem out of context for the company, it was Brownes’ decision to expand into plant-based milk that provided a new link between the two industries. Ms Sarich-Dayton said the number of dairy farms in WA had been shrinking for a long time, creating a barrier for the State to be able to supply its own growing population and demand for fresh white milk. She said Brownes had been working closely with its suppliers to help increase on-farm milk production. It was also focusing on the manufacturing and retail side of the business to be able to pay its suppliers a fair price for their milk, as “without them there is no industry”. Part of Brownes’ strategy included prioritising its own branded milk over supermarket milk production, with the success of their branded product lines key to the profitability of the business. “Flooding earlier this year (which saw train lines cut) really brought home the impact Eastern States supplies being cut can have on our supermarket shelves,” Ms Sarich-Dayton said. She said WA consumers must “buy local and buy branded” to help keep the State’s dairy industry profitable. Brownes now also produces almond, oat and soy milk, with the diversification motivated by demand from its coffee shop clients. Ms Sarich-Dayton said Brownes supplied 80 per cent of all coffee shops in WA. She said innovation, adaption and being able to take on a fair amount of risk were what was needed to remain profitable in the future. “For us to be here in the next 100 years, putting all our eggs in one basket is not how we will survive,” she said. “The future is challenging for us and agriculture as a whole.” Ms Sarich-Dayton said sometimes the best innovations were the ones you didn’t know you needed — such as Brownes’ fruit flavoured cheese on a stick product which is exported to China and experiencing great demand. She said the growth in plant-based options was not about new products replacing traditional protein sources, noting the global and domestic food market was expanding.