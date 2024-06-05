As Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt talks up the “enormous potential” in the boxed meat trade, his Government’s decision to block a Middle Eastern airline from increasing flights into Australia has been condemned as a lost opportunity. Prominent market analyst Matt Dalgleish blasted Federal Labor’s rejection of Qatar Airways’ request, saying the move could have bolstered WA’s sheepmeat exports. It comes after an independent panel’s recommendations to the Government - released publicly last month after a five-month delay - highlighted the need to address WA’s air freight costs and capacity. WA is the only state to have not returned its flight numbers to pre-COVID levels, and there are now fewer stopping in transit hubs in the Middle East and South-East Asia, according to the Federal Transport Department. In its report, the panel, which carried out several months of industry consultation last year, noted the lack of export freight space meant costs had increased to export by air from Perth. Some export processors told the panel it was more cost-effective to transport produce domestically and then export from east coast airports. Mr Dalgleish said while increasing flights would not solve all the sheep industry’s problems, it would “take the pressure off” by increasing the bag lamb market in the Middle East. “You can slaughter (sheep and lambs) and have them chilled, ready to go and in market in literally a matter of days,” he said. “That’s kind of market is quite highly favoured in that space.” With last month’s announcement the live sheep trade will end in May 2028, Mr Dalgleish said the decision to block more flights illustrated the lack of organisation in the Government’s phase-out plan. “It’s not been a very well thought through operation even before the announcement,” he said. “One side of the Government is trying to phase something out via the boxed trade, but then the other side of the Government is not letting in what’s part of that solution.” Qatar Airlines had sought additional flights from Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, but the Albanese Government shot down the request last September. At the time, WAFarmers president John Hassell condemned the move and said it was cutting out an important opportunity for WA’s agriculture industry. “It’s an opportunity for extra freight, not just for livestock, but for frozen and chilled meat as well as any ag produce,” he said. Mr Albanese defended the decision and said Qatar Airways could still increase its capacity to Australia, either by flying larger aircraft or by flying through secondary airports. The independent panel had recommended the Government should look for ways to increase air freight capacity for sheep products, including consideration of time-limited assistance for air freight costs. Mr Watt “noted” the recommendation in the Government’s official response to the panel report, and has since made no mention of providing support in that area. In response to the criticisms, Mr Watt said Qatar Airways freight flights in and out of Australia were not restricted, so the airline could increase those flights if they wished. Mr Watt also mentioned the recent agreement between Australia and the Gulf states in which the Gulf Cooperation Council increased the maximum shelf life in imported vacuum-packed chilled meat and meat products. “This latest achievement makes it easier and cheaper to export red meat to the Middle East, especially by sea.”