The Grains Research and Development Corporation has awarded two West Australian grain industry innovators for their contributions to research in the industry.

Australian Exports Grain Innovation Centre lead economist Professor Ross Kingwell won the prestigious Seed of Light award, and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research scientist Robert Harrison received the GRDC Emerging Leader award at the Grains Research update held in Perth.

Prof. Kingwell, one of Australia’s most highly respected agricultural economists, teaches in the School of Agriculture and Environment at the University of Western Australia and is considered a leader and mentor to young economists in DPIRD.

Camera Icon Professor Ross Kingwell from AEGIC was awarded the 2024 GRDC Seed of Light award at the Credit: Julius Pang / @ Julius Pang | juliuspang.com

In presenting the Seed of Light award, GRDC western panel chair Darrin Lee said Prof. Kingwell has admirable rapport with grain growers, researchers and industry colleagues alike, and has an incredible ability to distil complex economic data into farm-ready insights for growers.

“His work on GRDC projects and initiatives over many decades has made an outstanding contribution to Western Australia’s grains industry. It is fitting that we recognise Prof. Kingwell with a Seed of Light award,” Mr Lee said.

Prof. Kingwell said it was an honour to be the first agricultural economist in Australia to receive the Seed of Light award.

“Over my decades of interactions with farmers, I’ve seen them embrace many new technologies and techniques and most are now reaping their commercial benefits,” he said.

“Awards like this are only made possible by the profitability and largesse of farmers, and the commitment of organisations like GRDC.

“WA is very well served by having skilled farmers, committed scientists and savvy advisers – that’s a powerful combination of skills that continues to grow the wealth of farmers and the State economy.”

Robert Harrison is a research scientist at Murdoch University and specialises in the areas of pasture and legume agronomy.

Camera Icon DPIRD research scientist Robert Harrison received the 2024 GRDC Emerging Leader award. Credit: Supplied

He has managed field and glasshouse experiments for national projects and co-authored multiple national research papers for DPIRD, CSIRO and Murdoch University since joining the university’s Legume and Rhizobium Sciences team in 2016.

Mr Harrison said he was honoured to be awarded the Emerging Leader award, which recognises the commitment of a professional with less than 10 years’ experience in the grain industry who is emerging as an industry leader in their field of endeavour.

“As researchers we are all trying to make a difference for farmers in WA, and I’m just blown away to be collecting an award like this along the way,” he said.

“Working with the farmers is the most rewarding part of what I do. I’m positive I learn more from them than they do from me.

“Seeing where your research goes, not just in a lab or a glasshouse, but going out into different parts of the State, performing your research on-farm and ultimately seeing it adopted as well, that’s the most fulfilling part.”