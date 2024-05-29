Growers are encouraged to attend free half-day grain marketing workshops being held across regional Australia.

The workshops, organised by GrainGrowers and conducted by Market Check, are designed to give growers tools, market insights and solutions to grain marketing requirements and risk management plans.

GrainGrowers CEO Shona Gawel said the workshops were created after grower interest in the organisation’s trade and market access work.

“There is a lot involved in grain marketing and the workshops are a great way to stay up to date on ways to maximise your marketing efforts,” she said.

“Previous workshops have been very positively received and based on feedback we’ve focused on making sure the resources and information are useful for growers.”

One workshop will take place on June 25 in Merredin, and another on June 26 in Hyden.

Ms Gawel said Market Check’s experience in analysis and research would provide participants with “practical, real world examples” of understanding the market’s current state and available tools to implement appropriate risk management strategies.

“The workshops are a convenient A to Z of grain marketing, with experts available to answer any questions,” she said.

“I would urge growers to take advantage and register today.”

More information on the workshops can be found at: https://www.graingrowers.com.au/events/grain-marketing-workshops