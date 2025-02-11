Two stretches of Great Northern Highway in the Wheatbelt and the Pilbara have tied for the unwanted crown of the riskiest road in regional WA in the RAC’s annual survey of the State’s drivers. The 32km stretch between Pithara and Wubin — passing through Dalwallinu — topped the list for the first time, with drivers rating it just as risky as a separate 450km stretch of Great Northern Highway between Newman and Port Hedland. Survey participants complained the road surface between Pithara and Wubin was “extremely rough and uneven”, with one describing driving on the road as “like being on a rollercoaster” and another saying it was “lumpy and full of potholes”. “The dips in the road come out of nowhere, especially in the dark and there is no lighting unless there’s a full moon,” one response said, while another participant complained the road had given them a “sore back... numerous times”. “You regularly see debris on the sides of the road from items coming loose and falling from vehicles,” another wrote. “On many occasions I have I have witnessed caravans being tossed around to the point of almost tipping. “ Great Eastern Highway between The Lakes and Coolgardie and South Western Highway between Boyanup and Walpole came in second and third for drivers, while Bussell Highway near Cowaramup was the fourth riskiest regional road in WA. In regional WA, four of the worst intersections across the State were along the Bussell Highway in the South West, while the worst was the Chester Pass roundabout in Albany, which topped the previous list. The RAC’s survey heard from more than 18,000 drivers — a record — with more than half saying they had been involved in or seen a crash or near-miss on their nominated road. “RAC’s Risky Roads Survey is the largest survey of its kind and this year we received the highest number of nominations on record from thousands of West Australians,” RAC’s Will Golsby said. “With over 50 per cent of nominators having been involved in or witnessed a serious crash or a near-miss at a risky road or intersection, there’s clearly urgent work that needs to be done. “We look forward to working with Governments and road safety authorities to improve key problem areas and reduce the number of deaths on WA roads, which increased by 19 per cent last year.” It comes as congestion and traffic firms as a State election issue, with the major political parties vowing to throw millions of dollars at the worst hot spots. State Labor and the Liberals have both committed $225 million as a State share of a grade separation at Erindale Road and Reid Highway — revealed by The Sunday Times last year as Main Roads’ most congested intersection. THE FULL LISTS * Indicates a previous entrant on Riskiest Roads Top 10 risky regional intersections - WA Top 10 risky regional roads - WA Top 10 risky intersections - Perth Top 10 risky roads - Perth